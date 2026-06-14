Houston man charged with capital murder in fatal assault allegedly used screwdriver, records show

A 90-year-old man was fatally stabbed with a screwdriver nearly a year ago in southeast Houston. This week, court records indicate capital murder charges were finally presented.

ByNearly a year after a 90-year-old man was murdered in a grisly manner in southeast Houston, an arrest has been made. According to court documents, someone living in the area at the time was just charged with capital murder and allegedly used a screwdriver in the attack.

Neighbors said the victim, Francisco Chura, ran a convenience store in the area.

"Everybody knew him. Everybody grew up with him," the neighbor said.

"Everybody was surprised when that happened. " According to court documents, Cerda allegedly broke into Chura's home on Canal Street by removing an A/C unit from the back window and then stabbed Chura in the stomach. Court documents said the victim's room was covered in blood, and a bent screwdriver was found on the floor. The records also mentioned that detectives found an open safe with no money left inside.

While there, court documents said he told police that while he was asleep in his room, which is next to the convenience store, he woke up to a man punching and stabbing him repeatedly. Police said Chura told them he played dead until the suspect left, then hid in a bathroom until sunrise before running to a neighbor for help. He also reported $3,000 missing from the safe. 18 days later, police said, Chura died from his injuries.

"I was surprised because I didn't think anybody would do anything like that," the neighbor said. "He was from the neighborhood, and he helped everybody out. " Nearly two months later, court documents indicate that while officers were in the neighborhood, they spotted a man hiding in a crawl space beneath a nearby home.

Investigators said in an interview that Cerda admitted he knew Chura and even told detectives that police needed to go, quote, "get to the bottom of it.

" Court documents said an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip ultimately identified Cerda as the suspect and led to his arrest. Cerda, who was already in jail on an unrelated charge, remains behind bars and is due back in court on Monday.





abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston dog rescue seeks help after screwworm restrictions halt out-of-state adoptionsA Houston-area nonprofit dog rescue is urgently seeking adopters, foster families and donations after new restrictions tied to Texas screwworm concerns abruptly halted plans to transport 16 rescued dogs to approved homes outside Harris County.

Read more »

Man shot multiple times in family dispute in northeast HoustonA man in his 30s was hospitalized after being shot multiple times during a dispute involving two families on Friday morning in northeast Houston. Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex and found the victim with gunshot wounds to his arm. The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two families, involving allegations regarding relationships between the families' spouses. Members of both families allegedly pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire. Authorities detained three people, a woman and two juveniles, for questioning. No charges have been announced as investigators have not yet determined who fired the shots.

Read more »

Houston residents carry nearly $45,000 in debt on average, new study showsAmericans are carrying more debt than ever before, and new data shows Houston residents are among the most burdened in the nation.

Read more »

Deputy struck, hurt by driver while investigating deadly pedestrian crash in N. Houston, HCSO saysThe deputy was investigating a prior scene when they were hit in the crosswalk by a driver making a right turn.

Read more »