Houston ISD's state-appointed board cancels plans to sell 12 closed campus properties, returning decision-making authority to incoming elected trustees and community stakeholders.

The state-appointed board of managers for the Houston Independent School District has officially reversed its decision to sell 12 closed neighborhood schools. This significant policy shift transfers the authority to determine the future of these properties back to the district's incoming elected trustees, following intense community pressure and political intervention.

The reversal occurred just days after the district issued a legal notice seeking sealed offers to purchase or lease the campus properties. For families whose children lost access to their local schools this year, the announcement provides immediate relief, although many acknowledge that the fundamental issue of school placement remains unresolved for their children.

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Board Cancels Sale of 12 Properties After Public Pressure

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the Houston Independent School District placed a legal notice in the Houston Chronicle, inviting sealed bids for 12 properties, most of which are located on the east side of Houston. The board's initial intent appeared to be liquidating these assets as surplus property to address financial challenges.

However, the trajectory changed dramatically during a news conference on Monday, where district representatives confirmed the cancellation of the sale proposal. State Rep. Christina Morales, who attended the event to advocate for the halt, celebrated the outcome as a victory for local democracy and community oversight.

Morales stated that the district finally listened to the public outcry against the sale. She emphasized that no new contracts would be signed, ensuring that decisions regarding these schools remain with the community's elected representatives rather than state-appointed officials.

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Governor-Elect Hinojosa Promises End to State Takeovers

The decision to halt the sales aligns with the platform of Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, who campaigned on ending state takeovers of school districts like the Houston Independent School District. Hinojosa has pledged to fire the Texas education commissioner on her first day in office, signaling a major shift in state educational governance.

During her campaign, Hinojosa made it clear that schools would not be shuttered or suffocated by state intervention. Her victory has emboldened local officials to demand that the transition of power respect the will of the voters and the stability of neighborhood institutions.

At a board meeting on Nov. 9, Board of Managers President Ric Campo indicated that the appointed board would defer to the incoming administration. He stated that the board would respect the timing and structure of the transition as determined by the governor-elect and the next education commissioner.

Community Leaders Demand Accountability and Trust

The path to this reversal was paved with significant community resistance. Since February, when the board of managers voted to close 12 schools, residents have argued that appointed officials lack the legitimacy to make permanent changes to public property. Critics described the closures and proposed sales as an overreach of temporary authority.

During a previous board meeting, a speaker confronted the board for using their position to make drastic changes to publicly owned assets. The speaker asserted that these properties belong to the public and that the appointed board had no right to sell them without community consent.

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Elected Trustee Maria Benzon addressed the frustration by emphasizing the need to rebuild trust. She stated that the elected board intends to listen to the community and build solutions together, ensuring that families feel safe and valued in the decision-making process.

Lauryn Hudson, whose child attended Alcott Elementary, expressed the deep emotional stakes involved. She described the students and schools as real people rather than numbers or pawns, highlighting the human cost of administrative decisions that prioritize balance sheets over community well-being.

Future of Closed Campuses Remains Uncertain

While the immediate threat of sale has been averted, the long-term fate of the 12 properties remains an open question. The properties could potentially be converted into affordable housing, community centers, or other civic uses, but they could also remain empty for an extended period.

Neighbors have raised concerns about how any new development might affect property values in the surrounding areas. The community is waiting for concrete plans that balance financial responsibility with neighborhood stability and preservation of local identity.

HISD has established a 20-person committee to recommend actions for the closed schools. This group is tasked with evaluating the best uses for the campuses, ensuring that the transition to elected trustees is successful and protects the academic progress achieved by students and teachers.

Trustee Hernandez acknowledged that the board understands the community's upset. She promised that the elected trustees would do the right thing for students, though she stopped short of guaranteeing that no schools would ever be sold in the future. The focus now shifts to collaborative planning and restoring faith in local governance.