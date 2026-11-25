Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirms direct negotiations with Sundial Media Group to host the Essence Festival of Culture in Texas, following its exit from New Orleans after 32 years.

The city of Houston, Texas, has confirmed it is in active discussions to host the Essence Festival of Culture, marking a significant shift in the event's history. Mayor John Whitmire announced this development on Wednesday, following revelations that festival organizers are leaving their longtime host city of New Orleans after more than 30 years.

Direct Negotiations With Sundial Media Group

Mayor Whitmire stated that Houston officials have been in direct talks with Sundial Media Group, the owner of Essence, to bring the festival to Texas. He expressed encouragement regarding the possibilities of what the event could look like in the Lone Star State. The Mayor highlighted Houston's rich Black cultural heritage as a key asset in these negotiations. This confirmation comes shortly after Sundial Media Group announced plans to start a new chapter for the festival beyond New Orleans in 2027.

Also read ESSENCE Festival Relocates From New Orleans After Three Decades Of History

Reasons For Leaving New Orleans After 32 Years

Festival organizers explained that the decision to part ways with New Orleans was not made lightly. A spokesperson for Essence told ABC News that they needed to do what was in the best interest of the community it serves. The festival had generated more than $300 million in economic impact for New Orleans over its three-decade history. Despite this substantial financial contribution, organizers stated that the event needs to keep growing to meet the needs of its audience. The move follows months of failed long-term contract negotiations, according to NOLA.com, which noted that the city's previous seven-year contract expired earlier in the fall.

Community Reaction And Cultural Significance

The announcement has sparked strong emotions among fans and locals who view the festival as deeply tied to the Crescent City. Thousands have commented on the festival's announcement on Instagram, with several people lamenting the move. One commenter noted that people do not come to Essence Fest just for the concerts but also for the culture of New Orleans, including its food, music, and Bourbon Street. Another user expressed distress, asking where they could go if they could not travel to New Orleans for the event. Sundial Media Group acknowledged the feelings of the New Orleans community, thanking them for their hospitality over 32 years.

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Future Plans And Potential New Formats

Sundial Media Group is exploring new directions for the Essence Festival, including potential rebranding or format changes. Executive producer Michaela Moreno has teased that a new festival might be introduced in 2026, distinct from the traditional Essence Fest. Moreno described efforts to team up with top Black producers to create an event that recognizes the importance of being in New Orleans while also bringing in top talent. She emphasized the need to recognize the amount of talent currently residing in the city, including amazing musicians and artists. Another announcement is scheduled for December 9, which will provide more details and reveal what the new festival will entail.

Impact On Local Businesses And Future Locations

The transition aims to ensure widespread benefit for local businesses, particularly Black-owned enterprises. Moreno mentioned that the new festival will work to do activations not just in downtown New Orleans but across the city, from New Orleans East to downtown to Algiers. The city of Houston has expressed interest in hosting the legacy and future of the festival. Sundial Media Group received overwhelming interest from cities across the country to host the event. The 2026 Essence Festival is scheduled to take place in July at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the Caesars Superdome. Performers for that event include Brandy, Monica, Kehlani, Latto, Cardi B., T.I., Patti LaBelle, Public Enemy, and George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic. The festival previously concluded with an Aaliyah tribute performance curated by Missy Elliott, featuring performances from Mýa, Normani, Chlöe, and others.