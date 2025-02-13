Houston Homeowners Complain of City's Repeated Response to Sewer Problem

Residents of a Houston subdivision are frustrated with the city's frequent intervention to address a recurring sewer issue. They argue their tax dollars are being misspent as crews clear waste from a line improperly connected to the main system.

Homeowners in a Houston subdivision are frustrated with the city's repeated response to a recurring sewer problem. They claim their tax dollars are being wasted as crews are dispatched frequently to clear waste clogging a sewer line that isn't properly connected to the city's main system. Chuck Hansen, a longtime resident, shared his concerns, stating that city services appear three to four times a week, utilizing pump trucks and sometimes even a third truck, to empty the waste from a manhole.

'It's your tax dollars,' Hansen exclaimed. 'You're paying for this! And if we keep building more homes out here and we don't address the problem, that number is only going to continue to go up.' The issue stems from the subdivision having sewer lines but not all of them being connected to the city's system. A capital improvement project is underway, but it is still in its early stages and could take five to seven years to complete. In the meantime, the city relies on manual waste management by sending out crews regularly. Hansen shared a picture he took in 2019 showing crews performing the same pattern: arriving to the area and emptying the accumulated waste. Hansen fears that the problem will worsen as more people move into the subdivision with one home under construction and two other lots sold. KPRC 2 is awaiting a written statement from the city and will provide it upon receipt





