Explore top holiday light displays in Houston including River Oaks, Lights in the Heights, and Prestonwood Forest. Get tips on avoiding traffic and booking tickets for City Lights and Zoo events.

Residents and visitors in Houston, Texas, have a diverse selection of spectacular holiday light displays to explore this season. The city features both free neighborhood strolls and major ticketed attractions for the festive season. Popular free neighborhood light displays include areas in River Oaks, Woodland Heights, Prestonwood Forest, and Shepherd Park or Candlelight Plaza.

River Oaks Neighborhood Light Displays

River Oaks is one of the most popular spots for viewing holiday lights in Houston. The neighborhood transforms into a scene resembling a Hallmark movie with residents decorating expansive properties using thousands of lights. Homes in this area are typically lit from late fall into early January. The lights usually come on around 5 p.m. and go off at 10 p.m., although the exact hours vary by individual homes. Visitors should plan to visit on weeknights or in the early evening to avoid heavy traffic. It is also important to avoid stepping on private lawns or blocking driveways.

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Lights in the Heights Neighborhood

Woodland Heights transforms into a Winter Wonderland as residents decorate historic homes from their curbs to porches as part of a longtime holiday tradition. The community hosts a special stroll called Lights in the Heights that features local musicians performing from neighbors porches. This annual event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Most homes also keep their lights up all month. Street barricades typically go up around 5 p.m. on the night of Lights in the Heights. Using a ride-share service or biking or walking in from outside the perimeter is the best move for attendees.

Prestonwood Forest Nite of Lites

Prestonwood Forest is known for its annual Nite of Lites tradition where hundreds of homes are decorated with illuminated figures and bulbs. The themes differ by block, with residents competing in a friendly decorating competition. Awards are given out for categories like most creative and best special effects. Lights typically come on around 6 p.m. and turn off by 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on the night. Even during light traffic, it takes at least an hour and a half to drive through the entire holiday display. Monday through Wednesday nights tend to have the shortest lines. You can also spot award winners if you visit toward the end of December.

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Shepherd Park and Candlelight Plaza

The neighboring subdivisions of Shepherd Park Plaza and Candlelight Plaza are known for tree-lined streets decorated with signature holiday light displays and coordinated block-wide themes. Visitors are welcomed into the neighborhood by giant light arches. Driving the full loop of both subdivisions can take around 40 to 45 minutes. Visiting Monday through Wednesday can help avoid heavy traffic. One of the best times to arrive is between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticketed Attractions and City Lights

Major ticketed attractions feature immersive experiences at the Houston Zoo, Space Center Houston, Daikin Park, and Downtown's City Lights villages. The Houston Zoo offers themed light displays including animal lanterns and illuminated oceans. There is also nightly snow in the Frosted Forest, along with s'mores stations and carousel rides. This event runs now through Jan. 3, 2027. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with the last entry at 9:30 p.m. The cost varies by date, but is typically around $30 to $40 for adults and children 3 years and older.

Planning and Booking Advice

Tickets are not sold at the gate for these ticketed events, so it is essential to book online early. Weekend slots can also sell out well in advance. Visiting on weeknights, specifically Monday through Wednesday, is highly recommended to avoid heavy traffic and sellout crowds. Tuesday and Wednesday evenings are some of the best times to go as there will be lighter crowds at the attractions.