Houston-Henry County tornado rated EF-1, preliminary report says

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee told News4 on Thursday that the rating could change as damage from a collapsed Henry County home remains under review.

- The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has rated the tornado that struck parts of Houston and Henry counties on Monday evening. In a preliminary report released on Tuesday, officials confirmed most of the damage along the storm’s path was consistent with an EF-1 tornado, exhibiting max winds of approximately 105 mph and a max width of up to two football fields.

In a preliminary report released on Tuesday, officials confirmed most of the damage along the storm’s path was consistent with an EF-1 tornado. After touching down north of Highway 84 near Cowarts, the tornado tracked north-northeast over 11 miles, downing trees as well as damaging buildings and homes before it lifted near Headland Municipal Airport. One home along Henry County Road 15 was destroyed.

According to the report, the home was lifted off its concrete foundation before it slid and collapsed. The NWS office told News4 on Thursday that the rating could change as the damage from the collapsed home remains under review. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue popping up over the region through the weekend before a drier punch of air arrives early next week. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published.

Available for FREE in the‘It disgusts me’: 3 Autauga County educators arrested in child abuse investigationNational Peanut Festival reveals 82nd-year themeHit-or-miss showers and storms continue, but a drier period is in sight





WTVYNews4 / 🏆 590. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Memorial Day Tornadoes Memorial Day Alabama Tornadoes May 25 2026 Tornadoes Houston Henry County Tornado Damage Wiregrass Tornadoes EF-1 Tornadoes Wiregrass EF-1 Tornadoes NWS Tallahassee National Weather Service Tallahassee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge sets $200,000 bond for Abbeville Christian teacher charged with sex crimesDeputies escort Rodger Loftin into the Henry County courthouse on May 26, 2026.

Read more »

Cold case cracked: 1997 Huntington County murder solved using advanced DNA testingAccording to police, on Dec. 21st, 1997, 25-year-old Angela Saco was found dead on Huntington County Reservoir property off County Road 100 East, north of County Road 100 South in Huntington County.

Read more »

Patrick Henry routs Cathedral Catholic, forces ‘if-necessary’ game vs. DonsThe winner advances to Saturday’s 6 p.m. Open Division championship game at USD’s Fowler Park.

Read more »

Houston police raid Lucky J Social Club in Midwest Houston, arrest several in illegal gambling bustHouston Police raided a Midwest Houston social club Thursday evening after a months-long investigation into alleged illegal gambling activity.

Read more »