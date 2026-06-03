Houston Firefighter Arrested on Child Grooming Charges After Indictment

A veteran Houston firefighter faces felony charges after a grand jury indictment for child grooming. The investigation, which began in January, involved alleged inappropriate social media communications with minors. The firefighter has been suspended from both his city and volunteer fire department roles.

A Houston firefighter with 22 years of service, identified as Jason Gaines, 46, has been arrested on a felony child grooming charge following an indictment by an Austin County grand jury.

The investigation began in January when Bellville Police received a call about Gaines attempting inappropriate conversations with underage children via social media apps. Additional juveniles subsequently came forward with allegations that Gaines sent them sexually suggestive messages. The grand jury formally charged him under Texas Penal Code 15.032, a third-degree felony. Gaines was arrested on May 28, 2026, at Houston Fire Station 90 with assistance from U.S. Marshals.

He has been suspended with pay from the Houston Fire Department pending the outcome of the investigation and is also suspended from his volunteer role with the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department. That department issued a statement confirming the suspension and emphasizing its commitment to community trust while respecting due process. The case remains active, and law enforcement has directed further inquiries to them





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Houston Firefighter Child Grooming Indictment Bellville Police Austin County Arrest Suspended Volunteer Firefighter Felony Texas Penal Code

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDNY union rallying for 5th firefighter on engines as Mamdani, NYC Council plan budgetSupporters of a proposal for a fifth firefighter on FDNY engines will rally to get the Mamdani administration to reverse cuts in place since the Bloomberg era.

Read more »

2 Houston men arrested in Round Rock jewelry store robberyTwo Houston men have been arrested in connection with a jewelry store robbery at the Round Rock Premium Outlets, police said on Monday.

Read more »

Houston firefighter arrested, charged with child grooming in Austin CountyA Houston firefighter has been arrested and is charged in Austin County.

Read more »

Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for several Houston-area countiesThe National Weather Service has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings due to storms rolling across the area.

Read more »