SkyEye13 was over the scene, capturing images of the burning tanker as smoke could be seen rising from the area.

An investigation is underway after a tanker vehicle caught fire near the North Loop and Highway 59 on Monday afternoon. SkyEye13 was over the scene, capturing images of the burning tanker as smoke could be seen rising from the area.

SkyEye13 was over the scene of the tanker fire on Tuesday afternoon, capturing images of crews working to extinguish the blaze. ABC13 crews confirmed the tanker fire is located on the North Loop westbound exit ramp onto US-59 Eastex Freeway northbound. Emergency crews responded to the fire, though officials have not yet released information about possible injuries or what may have caused the blaze.

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