Houston enters final stretch of World Cup preparations as first match approaches

Houston is entering the final phase of FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations. Here's what's happening with transportation, road construction, security measures, Fan Fest and other projects before Houston's first World Cup match on June 14.

City leaders, transportation officials and event organizers are finalizing preparations across transportation, security and fan experiences. Construction at FIFA Fan Fest is expected to wrap up this weekend, while security measures and transportation plans are already being activated ahead of arriving visitors.

With Houston's first FIFA World Cup match just days away, preparations across the city are entering their final phase. For years, local leaders have planned for one of the largest sporting events in the world. Now, with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to travel through the region during the tournament, attention is shifting from construction and planning to execution.

From road improvements and transportation upgrades to security operations and Fan Fest construction, officials say the goal is to ensure Houston is ready when the world's attention turns to the city. Over the past several months, crews have resurfaced downtown streets, improved intersections and upgraded corridors expected to handle increased traffic during the tournament. Some major construction projects have also been adjusted ahead of the event.

In East Downtown, portions of the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project have been temporarily paused, allowing roads, sidewalks and pedestrian pathways to reopen as visitors begin arriving. Security preparations are already visible around Houston Stadium, formerly known as NRG Stadium. HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: A general overall aerial view of NRG Stadium on December 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Officials have implemented enhanced security measures around the venue, including controlled access points and expanded screening procedures. Federal agencies have also established temporary flight restrictions and no-drone zones around World Cup venues and related events. HOUSTON, TX - MAY 15: An artist rendering of the FIFA Fan Festival 2026 is seen during a news conference releasing details about the event in Houston, Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The free event is expected to serve as a gathering place for fans throughout the tournament and will feature live match viewing, entertainment, interactive exhibits and attractions highlighting Houston's culture and identity. Houston's first World Cup match is scheduled for June 14, with the city hosting seven matches during the tournament.

Over the next several days, officials will continue testing operations, coordinating transportation plans and finalizing security measures before visitors begin arriving in larger numbers. Houston 2026 World Cup Host Committee,City of Houston,Houston Police Department,Houston Fire Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration





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