Houston Downtown Businesses See Lower-Than-Expected Crowds for World Cup Opening Weekend

Downtown Houston businesses, including restaurants and bars, report muted turnout during the opening weekend of the FIFA World Cup despite high expectations and significant investments. Business owners express disappointment as anticipated customer surges have not materialized, contrasting with past major events like the Super Bowl.

– Whether it’s a big city or a small town, Main Street has traditionally been considered the heart of a community. But on this evening — just hours after Houston hosted the first of its seven FIFA World Cup matches — one question seemed to linger in the downtown air:“I don’t know,” said soccer fan Jason Schmitz.

“That is a very good question. ” For many downtown business owners, restaurant managers and bar staff, the anticipated surge of customers tied to the World Cup has yet to materialize.

“The restaurants got the message, but they haven’t got the crowd,” said Janluc Blakborn, a Dutch native who now calls Houston home. Many businesses invested heavily ahead of the tournament, expecting an influx of visitors and soccer fans.

“We invest money, we hire people, we change our menu, we have a new drink menu, we have a new food menu,” said business owner Fernando Villegas. Restaurants and bars throughout downtown echoed a similar sentiment. Despite months of anticipation and projections of significant economic activity, many say opening weekend has not lived up to expectations. When asked whether business was stronger than usual the night before, Villegas said there was little difference.

At The Little Dipper, employees reported a similar trend, with one bartender telling KPRC 2 News that this has been one of the slowest weekends of the year. The muted turnout has surprised many because each of Houston’s seven World Cup matches was promoted as having an economic impact comparable to hosting a Super Bowl.

“I’ve been here through Super Bowls. I’ve been here through Astros World Series games,” Schmitz said.

“This is like a regular day. There’s been nothing special about today. ” While opening weekend may not have delivered the crowds some businesses anticipated, Villegas is not ready to sound the alarm. He made it clear that he is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding staffing adjustments as the tournament continues.

Villegas remains hopeful that visitor traffic and spending downtown will increase as more matches are played in Houston. Journalistic bulldog focused on accountability and how government is spending your dollars. Husband to Wonder Woman, father to a pitcher and two Cavapoos. Prefers queso over salsa.

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