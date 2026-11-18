The Houston Dash has named Seb Hines as their new head coach, following his historic 2024 double win with the Orlando Pride. Hines, the first Black head coach to win an NWSL trophy, brings a proven track record of success and Coach of the Year honors to the team.

The Houston Dash today named Seb Hines, an NWSL Shield winner and NWSL champion, as the club’s new head coach. Hines emerged as one of the NWSL’s premier coaches in 2024 after leading the Orlando Pride through a historic campaign, capturing the domestic double and the first trophies in club history.

He is also the first Black head coach in league history to win a trophy. The search for the seventh head coach in team history was led by President of Women’s Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano, with support from club ownership.

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“Seb brings a track record of success that truly aligns with our ambitions for the Houston Dash. He understands what it takes to compete for championships in the NWSL, because he has done it before, and we are confident in his ability to maximize the potential of our roster and establish the standards necessary for sustained success,” Hucles Mangano said.

“Our ambition is bigger than a single season or postseason appearance, we want to build a team that consistently competes at the highest level and contends for trophies. We believe Seb is the right leader to help us realize that ambition. ” In addition to winning the NWSL Championship and Shield, Hines led the team to back-to-back postseason appearances and clinched a berth in the 2025/2026 Concacaf W Champions Cup.

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His individual honors include the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year award and being nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach in 2025.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the Houston Dash and excited about what we can accomplish together. We have a fantastic opportunity to build on what the team accomplished this season and reach another level,” Hines said.

“Ultimately, we want to build something this city and the fans can be proud of, give them a team they are excited to watch and create sustained success for this club. I look forward to working closely with Angela, our ownership group and the players as we turn that shared vision into results and that work is underway. ”