Houston Dad Arrested for Giving 9-Year-Old Daughter THC Chocolate

A Houston father faces felony child endangerment charges after giving his 9-year-old daughter THC-infused chocolate. The girl was found intoxicated and authorities launched an investigation that led to the father's arrest.

A Houston father is facing serious charges after giving his 9-year-old daughter THC -infused chocolate. Anong Inthavong, 47, was arrested and charged with felony child endangerment after authorities responded to West Campus following reports of a child exhibiting signs of intoxication. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the girl had consumed a THC -laced chocolate bar provided by her father. Inthavong is currently held at the Harris County Jail with a bond set at $15,000.

His next court date is scheduled for February 17, where a judge will review his bail. Prosecutors are seeking a substantial bail, emphasizing the severity of the case and Inthavong's conscious decision to put his daughter's health at risk by providing her with the THC-infused chocolate. This incident isn't Inthavong's first legal entanglement. Court records reveal prior convictions, including a DWI in 2009 and a trespassing charge in 2008, both of which resulted in guilty pleas and short jail sentences





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHILD ENDANGERMENT THC CHOCOLATE HOUSTON ARREST

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’Financial guru Kiyosaki has named an asset that is about to take off next to Bitcoin

Read more »

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's TwistProminent Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki makes stunning Bitcoin price prediction

Read more »

Houston Prepares for Chevron Houston Marathon Amidst Cold Weather and Security ConcernsHouston Mayor John Whitmire addressed the city's preparations for the Chevron Houston Marathon, emphasizing public safety and cold weather measures. Increased security measures follow a recent attack in New Orleans, while ten warming centers will be open to serve residents experiencing homelessness during the expected cold snap.

Read more »

Cold weather and records highlighted 2025 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half MarathonThe cold weather suited the participants, allowing for exciting, record-setting finishes in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

Read more »

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'Robert Kiyosaki claims that investors should buy more Bitcoin

Read more »

Houston weather: Live blog of latest weather in the Houston area as snowfall is expectedThe FOX 26 Houston Weather Team is committed to keep you safe and informed throughout the winter storm that is approaching the Houston area overnight Tuesday and into Tuesday morning.

Read more »