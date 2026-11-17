A 20-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston on Monday evening.

A 20-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston on Monday evening. According to Houston police, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gasmer Drive and Chimney Rock Road, near Westbury High School.

Authorities said an initial investigation revealed both vehicles were on Gasmer Drive, going in opposite directions, when at least one of the vehicles crossed over the yellow line in the center of the street and struck the other vehicle. A 20-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston on Monday evening. According to Houston police, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gasmer Drive and Chimney Rock Road, near Westbury High School.

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Authorities said an initial investigation revealed both vehicles were on Gasmer Drive, going in opposite directions, when at least one of the vehicles crossed over the yellow line in the center of the street and struck the other vehicle. Authorities said they believe the crash was either a head-on or glancing head-on crash. The investigation into the crash is continuing.