Calvin Richardson Jr. and Arlene Richardson died in a Houston house fire on November 23. The couple, known for community service, are mourned by family amid ongoing arson investigation.

Calvin Richard Jr. and his wife Arlene Richardson died early Monday morning after a devastating house fire consumed their Houston home shortly after midnight on November 23. The couple, who had spent decades serving their neighbors and building a life together, are now being mourned by a grieving family just days before the Thanksgiving holiday. The tragedy has left the community in shock, with loved ones struggling to understand how a family recently celebrating survival and longevity could suffer such a sudden and violent loss.

Fire Response and Fatalities Discovered

The Houston Fire Department received the initial emergency call regarding the blaze at the couple's residence at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Monday, November 23. First responding fire crews arrived at the scene by 12:09 a.m., arriving roughly four minutes after the dispatch. By the time firefighters reached the property, flames were already visible from multiple areas of the structure, indicating a rapid and intense spread.

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Douglas Harrison of the Houston Fire Department stated that crews encountered extremely dangerous conditions while conducting interior searches for potential survivors. Although firefighters had to temporarily withdraw from certain areas for their own safety, they successfully located two fatalities inside the building. Both Calvin and Arlene were found dead within the home. The Houston Fire Department's arson investigators subsequently arrived to determine the specific cause of the ignition.

Investigation Into Electrical Faults

While official confirmation is still pending, family members informed KPRC 2 News reporter Ricky Muñoz that investigators mentioned a possible electrical issue as the source of the fire. The Houston Fire Department has not independently verified this electrical fault as the definitive cause at this time. The investigation remains active as officials work to piece together the events that led to the inferno.

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Family members also shared disturbing details regarding the condition of the victims. They reported that Calvin's body was burned so severely that he was no longer recognizable. Consequently, the family does not expect to have an open-casket funeral for him. They also believe Arlene may have been attempting to escape the burning home when she perished, though KPRC 2 has not independently confirmed her location or actions at the time of her death.

Calvin's Battle With Cancer and Service

The loss is particularly difficult for Calvin's family because he had recently overcome a significant health battle. Family members noted that Calvin had battled prostate cancer and successfully completed his treatment, even ringing the bell to mark the end of his chemotherapy. Tymesha Richard, a family member, described Calvin as an amazing person who took care of everyone in the family, stating that no was never in his vocabulary.

Calvin spent decades working as a contractor in the Houston area, where he helped build homes and churches. His work left a lasting connection to many people throughout the community. Beyond his professional achievements, he was remembered as the glue that held his family together. He loved organizing family outings and trips, and he had a cherished tradition of calling relatives at 5:30 a.m. on their birthdays to wish them well.

Arlene's Decades of Community Service

Arlene Richardson was also a well-known figure in Houston, having served the community for over thirty years. Relatives highlighted her role as a longtime METRO bus driver, noting that she gave back to the city through her public service. She and Calvin had lived in their neighborhood since the 1990s, becoming familiar faces in the local trail-riding community.

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Arlene had celebrated her 65th birthday just eight days before the fire on November 15. Relatives mentioned that she had been working frequently in the days leading up to the tragedy. The family is now mourning a woman who maintained close relationships with relatives and friends while dedicating her life to public transit service. Their deaths mark the end of a legacy defined by community engagement and familial devotion.