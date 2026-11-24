Houston County leaders are seeking to reduce spending and increase revenue amid rising employee costs and stagnant income. Chairman Brandon Shoupe aims to lower the percentage of revenue spent on salaries from over 54% to 47%, potentially requiring department cuts and service adjustments, while exploring shared services and new kiosks to improve accessibility.

DOTHAN, Ala. - Houston County leaders are considering how to reduce spending and potentially bring in more revenue as they face rising employee costs, flat revenue and questions about how to fund a jail expansion.

During a commission work session, officials discussed staffing, potential ways to share services between departments and possible sources of revenue. Chairman Brandon Shoupe said the discussion helped put the county on a path forward, though difficult decisions remain.

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“We’ve had some honest, open, frank discussions about our budget, about how much we’re putting into salaries and payroll,” Shoupe said. “I think we’ve got a path forward. ” Shoupe said the county currently spends a little more than 54% of its revenue on salaries. His goal is to bring that figure down to 47% with the next budget, which he said is expected to be passed in September.

According to Shoupe, county revenue has remained flat for the past three years while the county has given raises and hired more employees. He said some departments may face reductions, while others may not be able to make cuts.

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“We have to be much more disciplined,” he said. “And unfortunately, that’s going to mean making decisions that’s going to make some elected officials mad … and possibly not delivering some of the services that we would prefer to deliver. ” The chairman said department liaisons and county administration will work on targets for individual departments. He hopes the county can take a first step toward the salary goal in January.

Other participants at the work session described reaching the 47% target as a longer-term effort. Leaders discussed examining vacant positions and sharing some services between departments. They also talked about using kiosks to make certain county services more accessible. Shoupe said he would like to see kiosks in Rehobeth, Ashford and Wicksburg so residents would not have to travel to downtown Dothan for certain transactions.

Shoupe estimated a kiosk would cost $15,000 as a one-time fee, compared with approximately $60,000 a year for an employee. Those figures and any additional kiosk operating costs would need to be confirmed as the county considers the option. The commission also discussed the possibility of a county rental tax. Shoupe estimated a 2% tax could generate a little more than $1 million, which he said could help the county provide services.

The tax is a possibility under discussion, not an approved measure. Shoupe said that revenue would not be enough to pay for a jail expansion. He said the jail held nearly 600 people earlier this year, although it was designed for fewer than 500.

“We’re going to have to expand the county jail,” he said. “But, you know, we’ve got to come up with the revenue to pay for it. ” Shoupe said the jail design is nearly complete, but the commission still needs to find a way to fund construction. He said he believes a sales tax would be needed, though he does not believe the necessary votes currently exist on the commission or among the legislative delegation.

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The county is also facing a separate insurance question involving municipal inmates housed at the county jail. Shoupe said County Risk Services will no longer cover those inmates under the existing coverage unless the county purchases a separate insurance rider. He said the cost of the rider is not yet known and that municipalities using the jail will need to share it. How that cost will be divided remains a question for county leaders.

For Shoupe, the budget discussions come down to what the county can afford to provide with the revenue it receives.

“If the citizens want us to do more, they’re going to have to give us more revenue,” he said. “And if they don’t want to give us more revenue, then they’re going to need to be as satisfied as they can be with the government that we can afford and the services that we can afford to give them. ” Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published.

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