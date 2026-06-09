Houston County election officials urge voters to participate in June 16 runoff

Around 65,000 Houston County voters did not vote in May, with the county’s lowest turnout at Wiregrass Park.

HOUSTON COUNTY , Ala. - Around 65,000 Houston County voters did not vote in May, with the county’s lowest turnout at Wiregrass Park. With the runoff just days away, featuring an open U.S. Senate seat and local commission races, election officials said they hope more voters make their voices heard.

Years of data back up concerns about low runoff turnout. In 2018, runoff turnout in Houston County was 15%. In 2020, the number went close to 20%. But in 2022, turnout dipped to less than 15%.

“It’s disappointing that we have such a poor involvement in the process,” said Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport. Whether it’s a presidential year or a governor’s race drives interest, as does who is actually on the ballot. And June, with vacations and summer travel, makes it even tougher to get people to the polls. But Davenport said next Tuesday is not a small election.

Voters will choose which candidates represent their parties in the U.S. Senate race and in several local commission contests heading into November’s general election.

“If you didn’t vote in the primary in May, but you are a registered voter, please come out. You might have been on vacation. I know there were a lot of high school graduations that interrupted people’s opportunity to vote. Come out now.

Come out next Tuesday and be a part of the process,” Davenport said.

“If you’re going to complain about a candidate, I mean, I don’t want to hear it because you didn’t get out there and vote,” Walker said. “I think a lot of people get discouraged and they think that it’s going to go the way it’s going to go regardless of whether they go and make their voice heard or not,” Pridgen said.

“In the past, it’s kind of been proven that your voice can seem small, but just still going out and doing what the Constitution allows and making your voice heard, it’s definitely worth it,” Pridgen said. If you voted in May, you must stay within the same party, whether Republican or Democrat.

“The turnout probably will be much lower than we would hope and much lower than the primary. So, there should be no lines or crowds. So, please take just a few moments and go and vote,” Davenport said. Voters can still request an absentee ballot, but the deadline is Thursday.

Visit the Houston County Courthouse to get that process started before time runs out. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in theHe was married a record 82 years. Remembering George DennisGrammy-winning songwriter who worked on tracks for Dua Lipa, Britney Spears stabbed to death at 35, police sayAlabama and Troy make history, punch tickets to College World Series





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