Houston council members seek to put new limits on HPD contact with ICE into city law

Houston City Council members Alejandra Salinas, Edward Pollard and Tiffany Thomas introduced an ordinance to put Mayor John Whitmire’s limits on when Houston police contact ICE into city law. The proposal would expand HPD’s quarterly reports to explain why someone was booked into jail and whether officers contacted ICE about a victim or a suspect.

Houston's city council is pushing for new police policies on ICE interactions, aiming for transparency and community trust. Council members propose changes to ensure lasting protections beyond the mayor's term, addressing public concerns and local governance.

Houston City Council Members Alejandra Salinas, Edward Pollard and Tiffany D. Thomas introduced an ordinance Monday to put the mayor’s new limits on police contact with ICE into the city code. The proposal would expand HPD’s quarterly public reports to show why someone was booked into jail and whether officers contacted ICE about a victim or a suspect.

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Mayor John Whitmire’s office says he stands by Friday’s order and believes adding provisions to the city ordinance would increase Houston’s risk of violating state law. Three Houston City Council members want to put new limits on when Houston police contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement into city law, three days after Mayor John Whitmire directed the department to change how it handles encounters involving civil immigration warrants.

Salinas, Pollard and Thomas said the ordinance would carry the limits beyond Whitmire’s term so that a future mayor could not reverse them acting alone. It would also give the public more information about what led to individual contacts between Houston police and federal immigration authorities.

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"The protections that the mayor announced on Friday should not just stay with one mayor, but should last throughout Houston and be the law of the land," Salinas told FOX 26. Whitmire’s Nov. 6 executive order directs HPD to contact ICE only when a person is already going to jail on new charges or other warrants and a national database check turns up an ICE administrative warrant.

Under the order, being subject to immigration enforcement, or being suspected of it, is by itself insufficient for HPD to contact ICE, extend a detention or take someone into custody. Police Chief Noe Diaz said a driver who receives a citation and is released after a minor traffic stop would go on their way even if an administrative ICE warrant turns up.

According to the council members’ announcement, their proposal would put limits on extending a stop, detaining someone or contacting ICE based solely on a civil immigration warrant into the city code. It would also add details to HPD’s existing quarterly reports, including the reason for a jail booking and whether the person officers contacted ICE about was a victim or a suspect.

Council first passed an immigration ordinance in April and amended it later that month after the state raised concerns about public safety grant funding. The requirement that HPD publicly report its immigration enforcement contacts each quarter remained in place. From July through September, before Friday’s order, HPD recorded 88 immigration-related database hits or ICE contacts out of 292,975 person checks.

The department reported that 58 people were released at the scene, 17 were transferred to ICE and 13 were jailed on separate charges unrelated to immigration. Thomas said she has asked since July for more information about the circumstances behind those encounters.

"While the numbers are important, they tell only part of the story," she said in a statement to FOX 26. Patricia Cabrera, director of East End Communities, welcomed Friday’s policy change and said rebuilding trust would take time. Cabrera testified at a July congressional oversight forum after an ICE agent fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston’s East End. The council members cited his killing in announcing the proposal.

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"Does it really have teeth that the mayor, any mayor can use to keep us safe? " Cabrera asked in an interview with FOX 26. She said she wants to know what the proposal would do in practice and whether it needs more discussion and community support.

"He believes that amending the ordinance to include additional provisions would put the City of Houston at even greater risk of violating state law," the office said. The statement said Whitmire is looking to incoming state leaders to revisit Senate Bill 4, the Texas law that restricts local policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson criticized local efforts to limit cooperation with ICE and said partnerships with local law enforcement help federal officers make arrests. The spokesperson said ICE becomes more visible in communities when local officials limit cooperation. DHS did not identify any specific changes in Houston operations in response to Friday’s order. The mayor’s office did not specify which provisions it believes would put Houston at greater legal risk.

The sponsors’ announcement did not give a date for a council vote. Salinas said the sponsors filed the proposal under Proposition A, the city charter provision that lets three or more council members request that a lawful item be placed on a regular council agenda. Houston’s rules call for the city legal department to review submissions for form and lawfulness. The proposal would need council approval to become law.

This story is based on FOX 26 interviews with Council Member Alejandra Salinas and East End Communities Director Patricia Cabrera, the sponsors’ announcement, written statements to FOX 26 from Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas, Mayor Whitmire’s Office of Communications and a DHS spokesperson, and city and congressional records.