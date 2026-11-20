Houston defeats Kansas to win the Players Era 8 tournament on November 19, 2026. Kelvin Sampson's team overcame a late scare to secure the title in Las Vegas.

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson secured his latest championship title on November 19, 2026, when his team defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the final match of the Players Era 8 tournament. The decisive victory took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, ending a two-year struggle for Houston in this specific collegiate basketball competition.

Tournament MVP Mercy Miller Leads Scoring Charge

Mercy Miller was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament for his exceptional performance, accumulating 67 total points across the three games. In the championship game against Kansas, Miller delivered a crucial performance with 16 points, eight assists, three steals, and two rebounds. His early three-point barrage, including three successful triples out of four attempts, helped establish Houston's dominance in the first half.

Also read Kansas Draws Unexpected Big 12 Opponent in Players Era 8 Tournament

Miller finished the championship contest with a career-high 21 points, adding eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals to his statistical line. Houston featured four players in double digits, including fifth-year forward Delrecco Gillespie, who contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Redshirt sophomore Chase McCarty added 12 points and five rebounds, while senior guard Corey Hadnot II and junior forward Braden East provided significant bench production.

First Half Dominance Establishes Control Early

Houston Cougars established immediate control by taking a 15-3 lead within the first five minutes and extending it to 26-8 before the under-12 timeout. The team maintained a 24-point advantage at one point, leading 54-30 with 53 seconds remaining in the first half. This margin represented the largest lead of the game and marked the most first-half points allowed by a Bill Self-coached Kansas team ever.

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The Cougars dominated key statistical categories during the first half, outscoring Kansas in second-chance points 18-3. Houston won the overall rebounding battle 41-36, with a particular advantage on the offensive glass where they won 17-12. The team also forced 15 turnovers, generating 23 points from them, including 11 points from forced steals by Mercy Miller, Chase McCarty, and Thomas.

Paint points further illustrated Houston's offensive efficiency, as they dominated that category 40-24. Senior forward Joseph Tugler was instrumental in the first half, recording seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes of play. The Cougars held Kansas to a 36 percent shooting percentage from the field during the opening 20 minutes.

Kansas Jayhawks Mount Late Comeback Attempt

Kansas Jayhawks refused to yield in the second half, triggering a 12-0 run over a four-minute stretch that narrowed the deficit significantly. Freshman guard Tyran Stokes served as the catalyst for the comeback, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds despite suffering an injury on Wednesday. The Jayhawks capitalized on Houston's offensive stagnation and missing shots to cut the lead to just four points at 81-77 with 2:34 remaining.

Kansas outperformed Houston at the free-throw line during the final period, taking 41 attempts and making 33, compared to Houston's 20 out of 23. This disparity highlighted the shift in momentum as the Cougars experienced a scoring drought. Thomas made back-to-back shots to stabilize the lead, followed by a cross-court pass to Delrecco Gillespie for a dunk that effectively ended the threat.

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Final Statistics Confirm Tournament Victory

Houston Cougars maintained their composure to close out the game and secure the championship trophy. The victory allowed coach Kelvin Sampson to celebrate with the trophy at the Michelob Ultra Arena, validating his strategy of sticking to the team's strengths. The win marked a successful conclusion to a tournament that had previously presented challenges for Houston over the past two years.

The Cougars had previously defeated the No. 1 ranked Florida Gators during the tournament, demonstrating their capability against top-tier opponents. This comprehensive victory in Las Vegas solidified Houston's position as the premier team in the Players Era 8 competition. The performance showcased the depth and resilience of the roster under Sampson's leadership.