Houston Cougars take top spot in Big 12 rankings after defeating Florida and Kansas at the Player Era 8 tournament. Texas Tech, Iowa State, and others compete in upcoming events.

The Houston Cougars have secured the No. 1 position in the updated Big 12 men's basketball power rankings following their dominant performance at the Player Era 8 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team clinched the championship title on November 19, 2026, at the Michelob Ultra Arena with decisive victories over the previous top-ranked Florida Gators and Big 12 rival Kansas Jayhawks.

Player Era 8 Championship Details

Houston forward Joseph Tugler and guard Dedan Thomas Jr. were instrumental in the team's success during the championship matchup against Kansas. Thomas controlled the ball in the first half, while Tugler managed possession in the second half against Kansas guard Tyran Stokes. The Cougars' physical style of play, anchored by head coach Kelvin Sampson, has reestablished them as serious national championship contenders. The win marks a significant shift in the conference hierarchy, moving Houston ahead of Kansas, which had held the top spot in previous weekly rankings.

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Kansas Jayhawks Fall to Second Place

The Kansas Jayhawks, led by head coach Bill Self, drop to the No. 2 spot after falling to Houston in the Player Era 8 final. Despite narrowly defeating West Virginia earlier in the tournament, the Jayhawks could not overcome the Cougars' defense. Kansas features star freshman guard Tyran Stokes alongside veterans Tre White and Trey Kaufman-Renn. The team, which played its games at Allen Fieldhouse earlier in the season, now prepares for a home contest against the Villanova Wildcats. Villanova, coached by Kevin Willard, enters this matchup after defeating the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.

Maui Invitational Potential All-Big 12 Final

The Maui Invitational in Hawaii presents a potential all-Big 12 championship scenario between the Arizona Wildcats and the BYU Cougars. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd's squad defeated No. 3 UConn Huskies at home before beating Colorado State in the tournament opener. Freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov contributed significantly with key three-point shots. Arizona faces the Providence Friars in the semifinals on November 24, with a championship game against BYU scheduled for Wednesday. BYU coach Kevin Young's team advanced to the semifinals after a second-half rally against Washington and will face the Ole Miss Rebels next.

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Texas Tech and Iowa State Prepare for Player Era 16

Texas Tech and Iowa State are among the Big 12 teams competing for the $1 million NIL prize at the Player Era 16 tournament. Texas Tech, currently five and undefeated, defeated New Orleans by 45 points in their sole game last week. The Red Raiders, featuring forwards Darrion Williams, Marial Akuentok, and Bassala Bagayoko, next face the Louisville Cardinals on November 24. Iowa State opted for a nine-day rest period before competing in the Player Era 16. The Cyclones, led by forward Blake Buchanan, begin their tournament path against San Diego State on Tuesday, with a potential fourth-round game against Tennessee or Maryland scheduled for Thursday.

Baylor Bears and Other Conference Updates

The Baylor Bears continue to navigate their non-conference schedule amid ongoing developments within the conference. Baylor guard Dylan Mingo faced a flagrant foul from Jackson State's Blake Nettles during a recent game at the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. As the Big 12 teams progress through their non-conference schedules, the rankings remain fluid with teams like Kansas State also participating in the Player Era 16 events. The coming week will provide critical data on team strengths as the conference approaches the heart of their schedules with multiple high-stakes matchups across different tournaments.