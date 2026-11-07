Houston considers restrictions on gas stations near residential neighborhoods

A fight over a proposed gas station in Riverside Terrace could lead to new rules for where gas stations can be built across Houston.

A fight over a proposed gas station in Riverside Terrace could lead to new rules for where gas stations can be built across Houston. For months, residents have pushed back against plans to build a gas station and convenience store on a lot near Southmore Boulevard and Live Oak Street.

They say the business would bring more traffic, noise and other problems too close to their homes. Now, the city is proposing new restrictions that could make it harder to build gas stations in some residential areas. Houston-area voters reject every school district tax increase and bond proposal on Election Day State Representative Jolanda Jones, who lives in Riverside Terrace, says she joined the fight because the proposed development was in her district and neighborhood.

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“It started off, it was a done deal. I was told by people in the city it was done deal,” Jones said. She says she decided to get involved anyway, helping residents organize meetings, contact city leaders and look into deed restrictions on the property. Jones says the neighborhood’s efforts helped push the city to consider new rules.

How would Houston’s proposed gas station rules work? The proposed Retail Fuel Station Ordinance would create a two-step process to decide whether a new gas station can be built in certain locations. Step 1: Look at the road. If a proposed gas station is along a major road wider than 80 feet, it would meet the location requirement without additional residential review.

Step 2: Look at the homes nearby. If the road is 80 feet wide or less, the city would look at how much of the surrounding area is residential. If less than 50% of the area is residential, the location would qualify. If 50% or more is residential, the gas station would not qualify under the standard rules.

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Developers could still ask the city for an exception, called a variance. The city is considering measuring nearby residential properties within 50 feet or 100 feet of a proposed gas station. The rules would apply to new applications going forward. Existing gas stations would not be affected.

What would the proposed rules mean for Riverside Terrace? One property included in the city’s review is located at 5204 Live Oak Street near Southmore Boulevard. According to the city’s analysis, 100% of the surrounding area within 50 feet is residential. The same is true within 100 feet.

Under the proposed rules, a gas station at this location would not qualify without an exception. Jason Poland lives nearby and says he can see his home from the property. Whitmire ends routine ICE cooperation after Democrats sweep Texas: ‘Elections matter’ He says neighbors began organizing after learning about plans for a gas station and convenience store.

“Pretty dramatically, you know, there’s the increased traffic, of course, the light, the noise,” Poland said. He also raised concerns about crime and litter near other gas stations in the neighborhood. Poland says residents want to see the property developed but hope it will be something that benefits the community. State Rep.

Jolanda Jones says neighborhood fight could help all of Houston Jones says she helped organize residents and bring their concerns to city leaders. She says neighbors also hired an attorney and researched deed restrictions after being told the property did not have protections against that type of development. Jones says the experience showed her how important it is for residents to understand their rights and speak up. She also believes the proposed ordinance could help neighborhoods beyond Riverside Terrace.

“Even though Riverside Terrace is a neighborhood that was going to directly be affected by the Duke of Properties attempt to put a convenience store gas station in our neighborhood on the corner of Southmore and Live Oak, even though it was our neighborhood, this ordinance will protect all neighborhoods, regardless of where you live in the city of Houston,” Jones said. Residents in the Sixth Ward and other Houston neighborhoods have also raised concerns about proposed gas station developments.

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Why is Houston considering new gas station restrictions? Houston does not have traditional zoning laws. That means the city generally does not separate residential and commercial areas through the same type of zoning system used in many other major cities. The proposed ordinance would add new location rules for gas stations without creating traditional zoning.

‘Governor for all the people of Texas’: Hinojosa pledges bipartisan administration after election victory City officials reviewed 188 gas station applications submitted over four years in the Harris County portion of Houston. The city’s findings included: 178 applications, or 95%, were along major roads. 50 applications, or 27%, were along roads 80 feet wide or less or smaller streets. 98 applications, or 52%, involved locations with homes within 50 to 100 feet.

Not all of those applications would automatically be rejected under the proposed rules. Their eligibility would depend on the road and the amount of nearby residential development. When could Houston vote on the proposed gas station ordinance? The ordinance has not been approved.

It still has to go through public hearings and City Council consideration. According to the city’s tentative schedule: November 12, 2026: Presentation to the Houston Planning Commission. December 17, 2026: Planning Commission public hearing. January 6, 2027: City Council considers scheduling its public hearing.

January 13, 2027: City Council public hearing and possible consideration. January 20, 2027: Additional City Council consideration. The schedule could change. If approved, the ordinance would create new requirements for future gas station developments.

For residents in Riverside Terrace, the proposal comes after months of organizing and speaking out against a development they say would affect their quality of life. Poland says the experience has brought neighbors together and shown them that residents can make their voices heard.