After 33 years in New Orleans, the Essence Festival of Culture is looking for a new home and Houston just made its move, with city leaders confirming talks have “accelerated significantly” to land one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Black culture.

We now know Houston is officially in the running to become the next home of the Essence Festival of Culture, with city leaders confirming they are in active negotiations with the festival’s owner.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Houston First Corporation President and CEO Michael Heckman said the city has been in direct talks with Sundial Media Group, the owner of Essence, and that those discussions have “accelerated significantly in recent weeks. ” “We believe Houston represents an exciting opportunity for the next chapter of Essence, with our city’s rich Black cultural heritage, global connections and diverse communities that reflect the evolving reach of the Essence brand,” the statement read.

Also read Pride Houston sets date for 2027 festival and parade

The confirmation comes days after Sundial Media Group announced the festival would leave New Orleans after 33 years. That set off a competition among cities eager to land one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Black culture. While no deal has been reached, the statement marks a significant shift from Houston First’s position just days ago, when the organization declined to confirm or deny whether it was pursuing the festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While we have not yet reached an agreement, we are encouraged by the possibilities and continue to explore what a strong, multiyear partnership with Sundial Media would look like,” the statement said. The Essence Festival draws tens of thousands of attendees each year and delivers significant economic impact to its host city.

Houston City Council Member Tiffany Thomas noted the opportunity could extend beyond the event itself, saying it “could be a huge driver to complete infrastructure projects and infuse/motivate small businesses to participate in a multi-million dollar generating event over five days. ” Houston has long positioned itself as a premier destination for major conventions, sporting events and cultural experiences — and landing Essence would add to a growing list of high-profile events the city has attracted in recent years.