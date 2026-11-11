Houston Coach Willie Fritz Makes a Surprising Comparison About Colorado

Long before charter flights and boxed meals, Houston coach Willie Fritz paid his dues the hard way. His head coaching career started at Blinn College, a junior

Houston head coach Willie Fritz walks the sideline during a Big 12 Conference football game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Long before charter flights and boxed meals, Houston coach Willie Fritz paid his dues the hard way.

His head coaching career started at Blinn College, a junior college in Texas, and by his own account, the old days included driving the team bus himself. So when a reporter asked this week about back-to-back road trips to Colorado and West Virginia, Fritz wasn't about to grumble. Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "You get on a beautiful plane, you get your food, grab it before you walk up in there, and I've taken some long bus trips," Fritz said.

"So I'm not gonna complain one iota about these trips. " Houston, No. 17 in the first CFP rankings, brings a 7-2 record into Friday night's 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff against the 3-6 Colorado Buffaloes on ESPN. Fritz never mentioned Colorado coach Deion Sanders by name, yet nearly every compliment in his scouting report pointed back to the roster and staff Sanders built.

Asked what he has noticed about Colorado despite a 1-5 mark in Big 12 play, Fritz went straight to the talent.

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"Well, they're very talented. They've been in every game they've played this year," Fritz said.

"They probably gave Utah the number, are they two? Number two team in the country, they probably gave them the best game out of anybody this season.

" Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Elliott Arnold kicks a successful field goal in the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Utah sat No. 3 in the first CFP rankings, so Fritz missed by one spot, but he nailed the bigger point.

The unbeaten Utes, led by quarterback Devon Dampier, have won all nine games, andRead between the lines, and the compliment gets even more interesting. Houston fell 21-13 in Salt Lake City a week after Colorado's near miss, which means Fritz gave the Buffaloes credit for playing Utah tighter than his own team did.

The "been in every game" part stretches the truth, and three shared Big 12 opponents, all with Isaac Wilson starting at quarterback for Colorado, paint a different picture:No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Oklahoma State: Houston edged the Cowboys 35-32 at home, while Colorado lost 57-24 in Stillwater. For good measure, Houston's two losses have come by a combined 10 points, and the Cougars beat Colorado 36-20 in Houston last September. Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion spent 2025 as Sacramento State head coach after two seasons at UNLV.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect "Their offensive coordinator was the offensive coordinator for my first game here at University of Houston when he was at UNLV," Fritz said.

"And did a really good job against us then, and did a good job that whole season. " Marion's UNLV offense spoiled Fritz's Houston debut 27-7 on Aug. 31, 2024, piling up 195 rushing yards in Houston. The Rebels went on to win 11 games, and Marion became a finalist for FootballScoop's Offensive Coordinator of the Year.

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Marion's Go-Go system blends old-school triple-option principles with modern spread concepts, and Fritz pointed to Colorado's RPO success at Arizona State, where the Buffaloes outscored the Sun Devils 10-3 after halftime.

"They'll run some triple option. They'll have exotic sets that you don't see a whole lot of," Fritz said.

"So there's a lot of smoke and mirrors. If you don't line up correctly against these guys, you're gonna look bad.

"Fritz also noted Colorado has "brought in guys from all over the country who are very talented," and the offseason ledger backs him up. Sanders added, 15 high school signees and one junior college transfer for 2026, a 59-player haul that made up roughly half the roster, with arrivals from as far apart as North Dakota State and Georgia.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Everybody in this league's pretty good," Fritz said.

"And if you don't hook it up and play well, you're gonna get your butt beat. "Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports.

He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.