Houston Astros starter Tatsuya Imai and 2 releivers throw combined no-hitter against Texas Rangers

Houston Astros right-hander Tatsuya Imai and relievers Steven Okert and Alimber Santa combined to throw a no-hitter in a 9-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night

the 17th regular-season no-hitter in Astros history, and the fourth one that was a combined effort. They also had a combined no-hitter in the 2022Okert took over to start the seventh inning Monday night after Imai got 16 outs over the last 16 batters he faced.

Imai walked three of his first four batters but benefited from a double play in the first inning before settling into a groove. Santa made his big league debut and retired all six batters he faced, his 24th pitch being a called third strike againstThe Rangers were held without a hit for the sixth time, the first since Corey Kluber threw a no-hitter for therelievers combined on a 12-0 win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 4, 2024.

The previous pitcher to throw a complete-game no-hitter was Blake Snell for theThe 28-year-old Imai is in his first big league season after coming over from Japan. He was 1-2 with an 8.31 ERA in his first five starts for the Astros. Imai joined the Astros in January after agreeing to a $54 million, three-year contract.

He was a three-time All-Star during eight seasons in Japan, and went 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA last season for the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions, striking out 178 in 163 2/3 innings. MLB 2026 Buzz: Astros Star Yordan Álvarez Leaves Game With Back IssueLast Night In Baseball: Inside-The-Park Grand Slam, Seat Catch In Mets-Nationals2026 MLB Division Winner Odds: Rays Making Waves Across BaseballDigging Into MLB’s ‘Loose Bodies’ Problem — And The Technology To Address ItA's $2B Las Vegas Strip Stadium Remains on Track for 2028 OpeningFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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