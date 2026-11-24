A new report from Workforce Solutions shows the Houston area added nearly 25,000 jobs in October, more than double the usual amount for that month.

The Houston area added nearly 25,000 jobs in October, more than double what the area typically sees that month, according to a new report from Workforce Solutions.

The principal economist at Workforce Solutions said construction, professional and business services, trade, transportation and utilities, and manufacturing saw the greatest growth. Those jobs include roles such as office administrator, retail supplier, and waste services worker. While some sectors grew, others slowed. Industries that lost jobs in October include government, information, leisure and hospitality, and mining and logging, which includes oil and gas.

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Construction and professional and business services made up nearly 80% of all jobs added this year, economists say. For the Houston area to sustain growth into next year, they say job creation needs to be more evenly spread across industries. Driver charged with driving while intoxicated after 9-year-old child fell out of vehicle, hospitalized, court records show As for next year, they believe the area will continue to add jobs.

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They believe the Houston area could see a slightly below-normal number of jobs added, with 40,000 added. Higher borrowing costs could slow construction, economists say.

However, they say artificial intelligence could help create new jobs in the area. For those looking for work, economists believe health care, construction, professional and business services, government, and transportation, warehousing, and utilities are sectors to watch in 2027. ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair explores new grant to help students learn trade careers33 minutes ago