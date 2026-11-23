Houston's two major airports are expecting about 2 million travelers through the end of November as AAA reports a slight dip in holiday travel across Texas due to rising costs.

Houston's two major airports are expecting about 2 million travelers through the end of the month as the Thanksgiving travel rush begins Houston Airports said it expects 1.6 million travelers to pass through George Bush Intercontinental Airport and about 443,000 through Hobby Airport during its Thanksgiving travel window.

Departures are expected to peak Wednesday, with arrivals peaking Nov. 29 as many Houstonians return home. AAA said it expects 5.7 million Texans to travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, slightly down from last year due to the cost of travel.

Also read AAA forecasts another busy — but not quite as busy — Thanksgiving travel week

"It's slightly lower than what we saw last year, which is a change," Doug Shupe with AAA said. "We've seen growth in Thanksgiving holiday travel for several years. This is the first time we've seen a slight dip.

" AAA also says the average cost of domestic airfare this year is up about 17% compared to last year, and international airfare is up about 9%. "Home, gonna be with family and friends," Barbie Green, who was traveling to Atlanta, said. "It's a busy time to fly, but I'm thankful the infrastructure is in place that I'm able to," Aaron Aasletten, who was traveling to Cleveland, said.

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Noah Gallardo, traveling to Maine, said he wanted to be settled in with his family well ahead of Thanksgiving. The holiday travel season comes on the heels of a rare nationwide ground stop earlier this month, just the third since 2001. On Sunday, the FAA said hundreds of Delta flights were delayed nationwide as the airline worked to fix issues with what it described as an automated system that handles weight and balance for departing planes.

In a statement to ABC13, a Delta representative said the airline used manual workarounds to safely depart flights Sunday.

"We don't anticipate that's going to change travelers' minds," Shupe said. "People prioritize their budgets, and they prioritize their time to be able to get together for the holidays. "Thanksgiving 2026 travel forecast: Best and worst days to fly, more