Housing Secretary Angela Rayner Stands Firm on 1.5 Million Homes Target

Angela Rayner vows to meet Labour's pledge of 1.5 million new homes by 2029, citing challenges but refusing to lower the goal despite current shortfall.

Angela Rayner, the Housing Secretary, has declared she will not compromise the Labour Party's pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes in England by 2029, even though the current tally falls far short of the target. The statement was made during a session of the House of Commons Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee on Monday, where Rayner addressed MPs about the progress and obstacles in the housing programme.

Commitment to the 1.5 Million Homes Goal

Rayner reaffirmed that the 1.5 million homes target remains the government's objective, stating she will not admit defeat. She highlighted that since Labour took office, only 437,900 homes have been built, a figure that represents less than one‑third of the promised number. The Housing Secretary explained that the target was set during the first phase of her tenure, which she refers to as 'album one', and that the current phase, 'album two', is facing new challenges.

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She cited the war in the Middle East as a factor that has increased construction costs by 40 per cent, and noted that rising living costs are affecting household finances. Despite these hurdles, Rayner insisted that the government's investment of £48 billion in social and affordable housing, reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework, and ongoing housing bills are designed to accelerate delivery and sustain momentum beyond the current Parliament.

Challenges and Current Progress

According to Rayner, new housing starts have risen by approximately 20 per cent compared to the previous year, indicating a positive trend. However, she acknowledged that the overall pace of construction remains insufficient to meet the five‑year target. The Housing Secretary pointed out that the cost of living crisis and supply chain disruptions have compounded the difficulty of scaling up housebuilding quickly.

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When asked whether she would consider lowering the target, Rayner firmly replied that she would not concede defeat. She emphasized that the government is realistic about the challenges but remains committed to the original goal, stating, 'I refuse to admit defeat on the 1.5 million homes target.'

Political Context and Future Steps

Rayner returned to the role of Housing Secretary after Andy Burnham's resignation of Keir Starmer as Prime Minister in July. She had previously stepped down in September of the previous year following a tax‑payment issue related to a new flat purchase. Since her return, she has framed her tenure as a second chapter, or 'album two', in her efforts to achieve the housing pledge.

The next steps involve continuing to push for legislative changes that facilitate faster planning approvals and increased investment in housing infrastructure. The government plans to monitor progress closely and adjust strategies as needed to stay on track for the 2029 deadline.