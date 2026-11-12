Housing is top need for Coffee County veterans, group says

A key gets a homeless veteran through the door, but it doesn’t make the place a home.

ENTERPRISE, Ala. - A key gets a homeless veteran through the door, but it doesn’t make the place a home. John Logsdon, who leads Brave Military Ministry in Enterprise, said housing is the biggest need for veterans in Coffee County.

“If you think about your kid going to college, everything they needed for their first apartment, that’s what we need for these veterans,” Logsdon said. Logsdon said that in the last year, Brave placed 22 homeless veterans in homes, built four wheelchair ramps and provided two more vehicles. Coffee County does not offer HUD-VASH, a federal housing program for veterans.

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“We’re having to rely on Houston County, Dale County in order to place our veterans,” Logsdon said. Logsdon said Brave has helped prevent seven veteran suicides. Brave’s coalition has about 200 partner agencies. One of them, Legal Services Alabama, attended Wednesday’s meeting in Enterprise.

Melissa Bernaczani, John Lewis legal fellow with Legal Services Alabama, said the agency can help with housing issues.

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“...if you’re facing a loss of housing, foreclosure on your home, eviction issues, that’s something that you can give us a call,” Bernaczani said. Brave started as Battle Buddies helping veterans in Enterprise.

“But we quickly learned that veterans need our help everywhere. So we rebranded and changed the E from Enterprise to Everywhere,” Logsdon said. Logsdon said groups in Virginia, North Carolina, Indiana and the Jacksonville area have shown interest in starting chapters. Brave’s next goal is a free store, which the group is setting up now.

“Come to the door, prove your vet, take what you need,” Logsdon said. Brave runs on community support alone. Brave holds a free peer support dinner the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in Enterprise. Donations to Brave are tax-deductible.

Veterans or people who know a veteran who needs help can call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!