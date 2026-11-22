Jack Bushrod runs social media accounts called Housing Horrors on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, where he posts strange and poor quality properties found on Rightmove. He started the accounts after encountering dodgy flats while searching for a London rental. Examples include a Scottish terrace with extensive mould and listings sold as developer opportunities. Jack says the content highlights shocking housing standards and the UK rental crisis, while avoiding properties where vulnerable people may live.

Who doesn't love a good scroll through Rightmove? Jack Bushrod has turned it into his job, spending hours looking for unusual homes to post on his Housing Horrors accounts on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Jack started the accounts about two years ago after looking for a flat to rent in London.

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"I saw a load of really dodgy flats, some absolute horrors, and I was sending them to my mates, and before I knew it I had a bit of an archive of these really random properties," says Jack. "I thought I might as well start doing something with them, so I started posting them on social media.

" Here, Jack talks about some of the worst and weirdest examples he has found - and the serious issues behind some of them. Mould on walls is a sign of high moisture and it can be harmful to health If you've ever lived in a mouldy house, this two-bedroom terrace in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, could be triggering.

"It looks really normal when you're looking at the photos but then you go to the bathroom and it's absolutely covered in mould," says Jack. "But it wasn't just normal mould, it was purple mould, green mould, black mould, and I genuinely have never seen anything quite like it. " For legal reasons, we need to point out that we have not confirmed the bathroom is mouldy - it could just be a strange paint effect.

The listing describes the property as an "excellent opportunity for developers" - and it has sold since Jack featured it. Jack thinks Housing Horrors is popular mainly because it highlights the poor standard of housing in the UK.

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"So I think it's the shock value and the horror value of it where people genuinely can't believe their eyes at how horrific it is. Jack says he tries to avoid featuring properties where it appears someone vulnerable might be living there.

"I'm conscious that there's a difference between highlighting a property and potentially putting an individual or their circumstances on display," he says. "Occasionally, I will feature a property if I feel there's a wider public interest reason for doing so, for example, a council property where the condition raises questions about the standards people are unfortunately being expected to live in.

"Originally three terraced houses, then a row of commercial properties, it has now been given permission to be redeveloped into a huge HMO. However, "NO MORE HMOs" has been sprayed in black on the boarded-up exterior, suggesting some do not want that to happen. The interior of the property is in a state of disrepair - although the description does not explain if this is due to vandalism, or part of any redevelopment.

"When you go inside the property, essentially it looks like someone has gone in there with a sledgehammer and essentially just smashed the whole place up," says Jack. "I think in my original video I dubbed it the scariest house on Rightmove and I stand by that," says Jack. "From the outside it doesn't look too bad.

It looks a bit overgrown, but then you go into the inside and it is pretty diabolical... you go into one of the bedrooms and there's a really, really creepy doll, stood up, staring at you in the corner.

" The doll assumedly comes with the property - and also apparently included are the remains of a creepy looking pram. Some speculated that the doll and pram could have been placed there by an estate agent to make the house listing go viral, but Jack is doubtful.

"After speaking to a few estate agents, I know they won't go round and remove items or move stuff around, because it's not their personal belongings," he says. "I actually feel sorry for the estate agent, or the photographer, because they've had to go in there and see this creepy doll and photograph it. I'm just intrigued to know where that doll has come from.

""Inside it looks really lovely, it's quite modern, it's got a lovely driveway, beautiful garden," says Jack. "But then you go into the description and in the description it says, 'for full disclosure, this property was involved in the Novichok event that took place in 2018'.

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""But this is one of the ones I covered recently and a lot of the people in the comments were saying even though it's deemed safe, I don't know if I could live there because of what happened inside. "Stanfield Hall in Norfolk boasts mature parkland grounds and even has its own moat, but it was unfortunately the scene of a double murder.

"It was a father and son who got murdered by a masked man on their doorstep, but interestingly enough it happened in 1848," says Jack. "So there was a huge argument in my comments. It did happen a long, long time ago, but some people are saying even though it happened that long ago, I couldn't still live in a property knowing what went down on the doorstep.

"The women were badly injured and the men both died. "From the outside it looks really normal, but then you go into the inside and there's a quadruple bed," says Jack. This "unique detached three-bedroom cottage" with commercial outbuildings is home to Chunkymuffins Swingers Club in Frampton, Lincolnshire. The licence was ultimately granted but the property went up for sale in July after one of the owners, Neil Wright, was diagnosed with cancer.

His wife Michelle also has mobility problems.

"I shared it to our family WhatsApp group, which is how they have all seen it," she says. I find it hilarious, absolutely hilarious. Some of the comments are brilliant, aren't they?

""We live in the cottage and the venue is in a warehouse at the back of the cottage, so it's not exactly as what he says it is," he says. Neil and Michelle plan to move to the seaside and hope the attention from the video will help them sell. The four-bedroom detached property in Angus doesn't look out of the ordinary, until you get to the garden.

Jack says: "So I didn't even know that purple grass existed, but essentially what they've done instead of real grass, they've put this fake purple grass.

" The home does, however, have a lovely kitchen and bathroom, and the grass clearly has not deterred buyers, as it's currently under offer. "I actually notice quite a few agents sharing my videos across their own social media pages, so I think, from their perspective, it can be a form of free advertising and marketing for their properties and their business," Jack says.

"Interestingly, I don't receive many complaints from homeowners about my videos, only the odd one here and there," Jack says. "In fact, I receive quite a lot of positive messages from homeowners. They often show the videos to family and friends, and it becomes a bit of a talking point and something they can have a laugh about and enjoy together. "