Housing Crisis in the Heart of Silicon Valley: Unhoused Residents Living in RVs Amid Tech Giant

The news text describes the living conditions of Eduardo Lopez, who has been unhoused with his wife and their kid for 3 weeks, living in a rental RV parked among dozens of RVs on Leghorn Street in Mountain View, Calif. The text also highlights the challenges faced by Maria Galian, who had to live on the streets after her rent suddenly increased to $3,000. The Bay Area’s homelessness crisis has been getting worse, with over 10,000 more homeless residents counted in the region compared to 2011. The text also analyzes the role of high rental costs in the homelessness crisis.

Eduardo Lopez, who has been unhoused with his wife and their kid for 3 weeks, is living in a rental RV parked among dozens of RVs on Leghorn Street in Mountain View, Calif.

, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Parking is difficult to find after the 72-hour parking limit expires for unhoused residents living in their vehicles around this area. Just across the highway from Google’s corporate headquarters, dozens of campers and RVs line a wide suburban street in the heart of Silicon Valley. A stone’s throw from the multitrillion-dollar tech giant, Lopez has lived on the Mountain View street in a sun-faded camper without electricity or a refrigerator.

The Bay Area’s homelessness numbers are imperfect but essential. They’re also essential. Earlier this year, Lopez, his wife, and his 6-year-old son shared a crowded apartment in Sunnyvale with as many as eight other people. But after their landlord raised the family’s monthly rent from about $1,500 to $1,800, they found themselves unable to pay and moved to the RV.

Even as his family adapted to RV life, it didn’t erase the stress of avoiding parking tickets and the worry of being towed. Maria Galian, 58, after her RV received a parking ticket for exceeding the 72-hour limit on Independence Avenue in Mountain View, Calif. , on Thursday, March 19, 2026, said she used to pay $2,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, but her rent suddenly increased to $3,000, forcing her to live on the streets.

Parking is also difficult to find after the 72-hour parking limit expires for unhoused residents living in their vehicles in this area. The Bay Area’s homelessness crisis has been getting worse. In 2024, over 10,000 more homeless residents were counted in the Bay Area than in 2011, according to available data. While homelessness has grown across the country, the rate of homelessness in the Bay Area has risen two-and-a-half times faster than the rest of the country over that timeframe.

To help explain why the Bay Area has such an acute problem with homelessness, The Bay Area News Group analyzed local homeless estimates; rates of poverty, unemployment, serious mental illness, and substance use disorder; and median rental costs for jurisdictions across the country. The analysis drew on national data from the U.S. Census, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and homeless population estimates released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development





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