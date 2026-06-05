Housekeeper Reveals Murdaugh Family Secrets Ahead of Retrial

Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, the Murdaugh family housekeeper for over a decade, shares exclusive insights into the family's dynamics, dismissing divorce rumors and revealing details about Alex's affair and the couple's relationship before the murders.

Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson spent more than a decade as the housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, one of South Carolina's most powerful dynasties. She witnessed the unraveling of the family from the inside, culminating in the brutal murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh .

Now, following the sensational overturning of Alex Murdaugh's murder conviction last month, she is expected to testify again in the blockbuster retrial. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Turrubiate-Simpson shares the family secrets she has kept for years, revealing the truth about divorce rumors, extramarital affairs, a decade-long addiction, and the mystery of millions of missing dollars.

Turrubiate-Simpson's unique position inside the Murdaugh household gave her a front-row seat to the dynamics between Alex, Maggie, and their two sons, Buster and Paul. She helped raise the boys and stood by the family even after Paul was involved in a deadly boat crash. She was also one of Maggie's closest friends, confiding in each other about everything from family and marriage to clothes and cooking.

Despite speculation that Maggie had consulted a divorce attorney in the months before the murders, Turrubiate-Simpson dismisses those rumors as nothing more than a family joke taken out of context. Maggie would often joke about divorcing Alex to marry Tom Brady, and Turrubiate-Simpson believes that someone overheard this and misinterpreted it. Turrubiate-Simpson is certain that Maggie had no idea what Alex was allegedly capable of and thought their marriage was in a good place.

She acknowledges that Alex had an affair about 15 years before the murders, but Maggie found out, kicked him out briefly, and the couple reconciled. Turrubiate-Simpson never asked Maggie about the affair because they had worked through it and were in a good place. Even now, she cannot bring herself to say anything bad about Alex's treatment of Maggie.

The couple acted like young college sweethearts, with traditional roles - Alex as the financial provider and Maggie as the stay-at-home mom and Southern Belle who thrived as a hostess. However, Turrubiate-Simpson noticed that Maggie sometimes seemed disappointed with her role, but she had agreed to those terms before marriage. By the summer of 2021, Buster was 25 and Paul was 22, and Maggie and Alex were enjoying being empty nesters.

Turrubiate-Simpson never saw them argue or heard Alex talk down to Maggie beyond minor comments. The Murdaugh family's story is one of sex, drugs, and a brutal double murder that tore them apart. Turrubiate-Simpson's testimony in the original trial was crucial, and she expects to be called again for the retrial. Her insights into the family's inner workings provide a rare glimpse into the lives of a once-powerful dynasty now shattered by tragedy and scandal





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murdaugh Murder Family Secrets Housekeeper Retrial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grandmother of Henry Nowak's killer reveals family is living in fearThe grandmother of Henry Nowak's killer has spoken out about the case, saying it has destroyed two families and that they are living in fear of reprisals. Vickrum Digwa, who repeatedly stabbed the innocent student before lying to police that he had been racist, was jailed for life on Monday.

Read more »

Alabama family pleads for return of son missing on family trip in JapanA dayslong search is underway for a 20-year-old American student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan.

Read more »

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Passport Mix-Up That Grounded His Family's International FlightThe Marvel star recounts a relatable travel mishap involving his son's passport, and shares his hopes for his children's futures away from the spotlight.

Read more »

Alabama family pleads for return of son missing on family trip in JapanAn Alabama college student disappeared while exploring alone during a family trip to Japan. Authorities are now searching mountainous terrain near Kyoto for James 'Weston' Higginbotham.

Read more »