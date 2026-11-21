Los Angeles police say at least three suspects were involved in the home invasion.

Los Angeles police are investigating a home invasion robbery in Encino after two suspects entered a residence Friday night and held down a housekeeper while ransacking the property, the Los Angeles Police Department tells NBC4.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's West Valley Division responded to a 911 call at approximately 9:24 p.m. at a residence located on Andasol Avenue near Weddington Avenue, said the LAPD. Authorities said the homeowners were not at the residence at the time, but a housekeeper who was in the house was held down by the suspects as they ransacked the home and took an unknown amount of property.

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Investigators believe at least three people were involved in the robbery, including two who entered the residence and at least one accomplice who remained in the vehicle. No injuries were reported, and police said no weapons were known to have been used during the incident. West Valley detectives were called to investigate the crime as a home invasion robbery, the latest in a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins reported in Encino.

According to the LAPD, the neighborhood has experienced an uptick in residential burglaries and home invasions, with approximately five or six incidents reported over the past week. The first occurred around midnight in the 5000 block of Petit Avenue, between Magnolia and Ventura boulevards. Suspects attempted to smash a window but were unsuccessful and never entered the residence, according to police.

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About 30 minutes later, burglars broke a window and entered a home in the 4000 block of Bergamo Drive, in the hills south of Ventura Boulevard. Authorities have not indicated whether the incidents are connected or whether the same suspects were involved. Police are also urging residents to take precautions as the holiday season approaches, particularly when sharing personal information on social media.

The LAPD warned residents against publicly posting details about upcoming vacations, travel plans or expensive holiday gifts, noting that such information could be viewed by criminals looking for opportunities to target unoccupied homes.