A housekeeper was held at knifepoint during a home invasion robbery at an upscale home in Encino, authorities said.

Two burglars fled in a white SUV after forcing their way into an upscale Encino home, authorities said Saturday. A housekeeper at a residence in the 5200 block of Andasol Avenue, south of the 101 Freeway, called police at 9:24 p.m. Friday to report that someone was inside the home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects were described as a "tall man in all-black clothing" and a "short man wearing a white sweater and black pants," police said. It was not immediately known if anything was taken from the residence, the LAPD said. It was also not clear how the pair made entry into the home. Police also reported a pair of overnight burglary attempts in Encino earlier this week.

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The first occurred at about 11:55 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Petit Avenue. Just five minutes later, victims inside a home less than two miles away, in the 4400 block of Bergamo Drive, were awakened by a sound and saw the shadows of four males, police said. ICE breaks car window, detains man outside LA County sheriff's station