Jason Leon Watford allegedly strangled his wife Susan Watford for minutes aboard the MSC Seascape, stopping only when exhausted, per an FBI affidavit.

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According to a court affidavit, the suspect allegedly admitted he snapped during an escalating verbal dispute and choked the victim for several minutes. The affidavit details the alleged attack and the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.man's hands and clothes — and his wife lying motionless, face down on the cabin floor — after investigators say he beat and strangled her until he became"exhausted.

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"in the Nov. 8 death of his wife, Susan Watford, aboard the MSC Seascape and remains in federal custody after waiving his preliminary hearing Monday.lays out a timeline of what allegedly unfolded inside the couple's cabin before a routine delivery brought the housekeeper to their door. ANNA KEPNER’S STEPBROTHER CHARGED AS ADULT WITH MURDER, SEXUAL ABUSE IN FLORIDA TEEN’S CRUISE SHIP DEATH Surveillance video showed Watford entering the cabin at about 7:46 p.m., followed by Susan at about 8:11 p.m. No one else was seen entering or leaving before the housekeeper arrived nearly an hour later, the affidavit says.

Jason Leon Watford, left, is escorted by law enforcement after the MSC Seascape returned to Galveston, Texas. His wife, Susan Watford, right, was found dead aboard the cruise ship. Watford has been charged with murder in connection with her death. Watford told investigators that he and his wife had been arguing when he"snapped" and struck her multiple times with his fists, causing her to bleed onto his shirt, pants and hands.

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He allegedly grabbed Susan by the neck with both hands before wrapping his arm around her neck and applying pressure for about four to five minutes, stopping only after becoming"exhausted.

"Susan remained motionless on the floor for about 10 minutes, but Watford did not contact ship security or seek medical assistance, according to the affidavit. CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE FOX TRUE CRIME HUB At about 9:02 p.m., the housekeeper arrived to deliver towels and Watford answered. The housekeeper reported seeing what appeared to be blood on his hands and clothes and a motionless woman lying face down on the cabin floor.

The MSC Seascape is docked in Galveston, Texas. The FBI is investigating a homicide aboard the cruise ship after authorities instructed it to return to port on Nov. 9, 2026. Several MSC employees arrived about 11 minutes later and entered the cabin, where they found Susan unresponsive and called for medical assistance. Watford emerged from the cabin at about 9:15 p.m. wearing different clothes before sitting on the hallway floor and scrolling on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER REALTOR WIFE FOUND SHOT DEAD INSIDE HOME IN WEALTHY VIRGINIA COUNTY Law enforcement officers escort Jason Leon Watford from the MSC Seascape after the cruise ship returned to Galveston, Texas. Federal prosecutors have charged Watford with murder in connection with his wife's death aboard the ship. He was arrested two days later in Galveston, Texas, and charged with murder under federal law.

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Prosecutors allege the killing occurred within theWatford returned to federal court Monday wearing a dark green jail jumpsuit with his hands cuffed to a waist chain. He spoke at length with his court-appointed attorney before the brief hearing began, then waived his preliminary hearing and was ordered to remain in custody pending trial.

Greg Wehner is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering U.S. news and crime, with a focus on breaking developments, law enforcement, public safety and major stories shaping communities across the country.