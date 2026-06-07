House Ways and Means Committee Releases Seven Draft Crypto Tax Bills Ahead of Hearing

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee has circulated seven draft bills addressing cryptocurrency tax policy, covering topics such as stablecoin treatment, de minimis exceptions, mining and staking rewards, and parity provisions. A hearing is scheduled for June 9 to discuss these proposals, which are seen as a key component of broader crypto legislation including the GENIUS and Clarity Acts. The move underscores a structured, expert-driven approach to crypto tax reform, while related discussions at the Financial Accounting Standards Board explore stablecoin accounting standards.

The House Ways and Means Committee has released seven draft bills focused on cryptocurrency tax policy ahead of a scheduled hearing, marking a significant step in the legislative process.

The Committee, responsible for writing tax laws, is moving forward with a structured approach that includes expert witness testimony before any markup, a format not used in years. This deliberate engagement highlights the Committee's dedication to addressing the complexities of digital asset taxation.

Industry representatives, such as Alison Mangiero of the Crypto Council for Innovation, view this as an important first step and a crucial part of a broader legislative effort that includes the GENIUS Act on stablecoins and the Clarity Act on market structure. The proposed bills cover several key areas: providing sensible tax treatment for GENIUS-compliant stablecoins, establishing a de minimis exception for routine network transaction fees, extending parity provisions for securities lending, mark-to-market, and charitable deductions to widely traded digital assets, and clarifying rules for the taxation of mining and staking rewards.

While the political landscape includes other priorities, the release of these drafts and the upcoming hearing signal sustained interest in crypto tax reform. In a related development, the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Investor Advisory Committee recently met to discuss whether stablecoins should qualify as cash equivalents, emphasizing the need for a high threshold and considering disclosures about reserves, issuers, and fund holdings.

The hearing is set for June 9 at 18:00 UTC (2:00 p.m. ET), offering a platform for detailed discussion on these proposals. This multifaceted approach reflects growing regulatory attention on cryptocurrencies, balancing innovation with investor protection and tax clarity





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Crypto Tax House Ways And Means Draft Bills Stablecoins De Minimis Mining Rewards Staking Rewards GENIUS Act Clarity Act FASB Cash Equivalents Legislative Hearing

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