The ruling only affects a provision that gave pregnant workers stronger legal protections.

a $1.7 trillion government funding bill in 2022 through a pandemic-era rule allowing lawmakers to vote by proxy rather than in person, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House at the time, helped implement the proxy voting rule in May 2020 following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as an emergency measure. The rule was ditched when Republicans took control of the House after the November 2022 elections. Before Republicans took control, the House used the proxy voting rule to pass a spending package that included the provision Paxton challenged, called the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

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It was signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden. Friday’s ruling, powered by the 5th Circuit’s conservative majority, held that the proxy rule violated the U.S. Constitution’s quorum clause, which the court said requires a majority of House members to be physically present to pass legislation.

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“While the chambers of the legislature have much discretion regarding their rules of procedure, the Quorum Clause’s constraints on congressional power cannot be circumvented by congressional fiat,” wrote U.S. Circuit Judge Cory Wilson, an appointee of Republican President Donald Trump. While the decision concerns how the entire bill was passed, the relief that the 5th Circuit granted Paxton’s office was narrow, as it barred the U.S. Department of Justice and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing the pregnant workers provision against Texas.

U.S. Circuit Judge James Graves, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, in a dissenting opinion called the ruling “illogical, inexplicable, and invalid. ” He said the majority read a physical-presence requirement into the quorum clause that does not exist. Graves said the majority provided no explanation for why, if the entirety of the law was unconstitutionally passed, its ruling “should be limited only to one small sliver of the multitrillion dollar bill. ”