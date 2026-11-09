House to Vote on Impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The House of Representatives will vote this week on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with Democrats and a few Republicans supporting the measure amid ongoing conflict in Iran.

The United States House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week. This procedural move follows a devastating midterm election loss for Republicans and introduces significant internal party friction. The vote centers on a resolution introduced by Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, who argues that Hegseth has engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors regarding military actions in Iran.

Core Impeachment Mechanics and Voting Thresholds

The House contains 214 Democratic seats, creating a mathematical scenario where only three additional Republican votes are required to pass the impeachment resolution. Thomas Massie has already confirmed his support, meaning that just two more Republican representatives must cross the aisle for the measure to succeed. This vote utilizes a privileged resolution process, which bypasses standard committee reviews and forces an immediate floor vote. Massie previously employed this exact procedural tactic last year to force a vote on the release of the Epstein Files, despite strong opposition from Republican leadership.

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Defending Secretary Hegseth has publicly dismissed Massie as a disgruntled and defeated lawmaker. Hegseth characterized the articles of impeachment as sham documents designed to harass the Defense Department rather than address genuine legal violations. The Trump administration maintains that the Secretary is fully authorized to conduct necessary military operations. However, the procedural urgency created by the lame-duck session means that the House must address this measure before the new Congress assembles. A simple majority in the House is sufficient to impeach, though conviction and removal require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

Republican Defectors and Stakeholder Positions

The unity of the Republican party is currently fracturing under the weight of this impeachment effort. Kentucky Representative James Comer, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, acknowledged that the votes for impeachment may be present in the chamber. Comer did not explicitly commit to a yes vote but noted that Congress lacks a clear exit strategy for the conflict in the Middle East. His comments suggest that even staunch Trump loyalists are questioning the strategic messaging surrounding the military engagement.

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Arkansas Representative French Hill, who represents a deeply conservative district, told CBS News that he intends to hear the full debate before casting his ballot. Hill stated that he wants to evaluate whether Hegseth deserves impeachment or if the President should take other disciplinary actions. Hill emphasized that if the Secretary of Defense is not conducting his mission correctly, the President ought to make a leadership change. This position highlights a growing demand within the Republican caucus for greater accountability and clearer strategic direction.

Democratic Strategy and Real-World Impact

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is fully backing the resolution, describing Hegseth as having abused his power and undermined national security. Jeffries explicitly blames the Secretary for engineering a reckless war of choice in Iran that has skyrocketed consumer prices. The Democratic argument posits that the military actions lack Congressional authorization and have made the country less safe. Jeffries stated unequivocally that Pete Hegseth must be removed from office to restore proper constitutional order and fiscal responsibility.

The conflict in Iran serves as the primary catalyst for this political showdown. Massie argues that the administration has committed serious offenses by continuing military operations without a formal declaration of war. The economic impact on American citizens is a central theme of the Democratic critique, with rising costs attributed directly to the escalation of hostilities. President Trump has publicly stood by his Defense Secretary in a recent interview, expressing full confidence in Hegseth's leadership. Despite this support, the immediate threat of an impeachment vote forces the administration to navigate a politically hostile environment.

Consequences for the Defense Department and Congress

The outcome of this vote will have lasting implications for the Department of Defense and the balance of power in Congress. If the resolution passes, it would mark a significant rebuke of the Trump administration's foreign policy and military strategy. The procedural bypass used by Massie ensures that the issue cannot be quietly shelved in committee. This sets a precedent for future legislative challenges against cabinet officials who operate without explicit Congressional approval.

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The political fallout extends beyond the immediate vote. The midterm election results have weakened the Republican majority, making individual members more susceptible to constituent pressure and ethical scrutiny. The divide between party leadership and rank-and-file members is becoming increasingly visible. Whether two additional Republicans join Democrats remains the critical variable. The coming days will determine if the House can unite against the Defense Secretary or if party lines will hold firm against the impeachment efforts.