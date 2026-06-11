House takes the reins in FISA fight as Senate Democrats hold firm against Pulte

The latest failure to pass an extension of the key government spy tOol comes after weeks of stalled talks. Several of the Republican "no" votes stemmed from hardliners who are demanding a warrant requirement for data of U.S. citizens be attached to an extension of Section 702, which allows for the surveillance of foreign nationals abroad without a warrant. Democrats largely withheld their support for the measure over President Donald Trump's appointment of top housing official Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence, arguing that he is not fit to serve in the position.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson listens as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House , Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Washington.

House takes the reins in FISA fight as Senate Democrats hold firm against PulteSeven Democrats, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX),Don Davis (D-NC),Jared Golden (D-ME),and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA),voted for the measure. The latest failure to pass an extension of the key government spy tool comes after weeks of stalled talks.

Several of the Republican "no" votes stemmed from hardliners who are demanding a warrant requirement for data of U.S. citizens be attached to an extension of Section 702, which allows for the surveillance of foriegn nationals abroad without a warrant. Democrats largely withheld thier support for the measure over President Donald Trump's appointment of top housing official Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence, arguing that he is not fit to serve in the position.

"Section 702 is a critical foreign intelligence authority, but we cannot in good conscience vote for reauthorization without significant reforms to protect both national security and the constitutional privacy rights of Americans," Democratic leaders, including top intel Democrat Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), said in a joint statement ahead of the vote. the statement continued, "Bill Pulte has no relevant national security experience.

Consequently, his appointment is in defiance of the law that requires the Director of National Intelligence to have 'extensive' national security experience. Democrats have repeaTedly called for Trump to walk back his decision to appoint Pulte as acting DNI before they support any deal on the government surveillance program, a demand that the president has refused.

Instead, the president called on Congress to pass a short-term deal to give him moment to select a permanent successor to outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard and avoid the lapsing of the spy tool.

"FISA 702 is very crucial to our Military, and keeping the American People safe, especially during the World Cup and America250 Celebrations," the President wrote on Truth Social. "If nothing is done, this important Law will expire this week.





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House FISA Section 702 Bill Pulte National Security Constitutional Privacy Rights Democrats Jim Himes Tulsi Gabbard Truth Social World Cup America250 Celebrations

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