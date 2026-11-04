House Speaker Mike Johnson will not stay on as Republican leader after GOP losses

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have already jumped in run in Johnson’s place.

WASHINGTON — A day after Democrats won the House majority, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. , told his staff Wednesday morning he will not stay on as Republican leader in the new Congress, according to four sources on the phone call.

Johnson’s departure will leave open the position of House minority leader. Republicans are scheduled to hold an internal election to select their candidate for the position Nov. 10. Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who is the No. 2 GOP leader, a close Johnson ally and a fellow Louisiana Republican, is planning to announce his bid for minority leader Wednesday, his office said.

Also read Speaker Mike Johnson won't seek another term as House GOP leader after midterm losses

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a conservative leader in the House and staunch defender of President Donald Trump, also is running for GOP leader, he told colleagues in a letter Wednesday. A former Oversight Committee chairman as well, Jordan made the case that he is “battle-tested on the oversight front and prepared to combat Democrats’ myriad investigations of Trump. ” “I know the Democrats’ playbook.

I know what it will take to lead our Conference in the minority, to stay unified, and to coordinate and calibrate our response to the Democrats’ tactics,” Jordan said in his letter.

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“We need a Leadership team that is active and engaged, forward-thinking and straight-shooting. ” And in a surprise, Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservatives on Capitol Hill, said he would challenge Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn. , for the GOP whip spot, the No. 2 leadership job in the minority.

Johnson has served two terms as speaker, having risen from obscurity to the top job after Republicans ousted then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. , in October 2023. The Louisiana Republican, who won re-election to his House seat Tuesday night, is expected to remain in the House next year, though it’s unclear if he will serve out his full two-year term or leave early as other former speakers have done.