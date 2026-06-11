House Speaker Mike Johnson's efforts to resolve a dispute over Section 702 of the FISA Act and his close relationship with President Trump are highlighted in the news teXt.

A bitter clash over the federal governments spy powers is quickly becoming a test of how much sway House Speaker Johnson , a close ally who owes his speakership to Trump's vote of confidence, has traveled to the White House twice this week to resolve a dispute over Section 702 of the.

The authority, which allows foriegn surveillance without a warrant,was on track to pass the Senate, but the agreement fell apart last week when Democrats objected to Trump appointing Bill Pulte as his interim inteligence chief. Bisignano champions Trump's SSA amid insolvency warnings: 'Best overall performance in SSAs history'. Johnson's outreach has so far failed to break the impasse.

Congress is at risk of letting Section 702 expire on Friday, and if anything,the president has doubled down on Pulte,moving up the begin date of his appointment to next week. But Democrats plan to withhold the votes to pass an extension until the president gives some sort of concession, viewing Pulte as inadequate given his lack of national security experience. On Wednesday, Sen.

Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee,said he would support an extension if Trump replaced Pulte with deputy inteligence chief Aaron Lukas. I want to thank Speaker Mike Johnson,hes incredible. Mike,you're doing an incredible job, and not a big majority. not convinced Republicans should meet Democrats' FISA demands.

On Wednesday morning, the president sent a Truth Social post noting that he's looking for a 'permanent ODNI Nominee with experience in National Security' and urged Congress to back a short-term extension of FISA in the meantime. Democrats, for their part, are unwilling to budge — even for a brief patch lasting into early July.

Instead, Johnson is barreling toward a Thursday vote to extend the Section 702 authority and hoping that some compromise can be worked out, or that Democrats will back down in the face of Republican pressure. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has been letting Johnson take the lead on advising Trump.

His relationship with the president has become rockier over the SAVE America Act and tactical disagreements on the campaign trail, but even before then, Thune has not gone to the same lengths as Johnson to ingratiate himself with Trump. Thune spoke with the president last week, but not about FISA, and declined an invitation from the White House to attend the bill signing on Wednesday. it's not unusual for Thune to be represented at White Home events by Senate Majority Whip.

The president relies on the speaker to mOve his agenda,and the speaker relies on the president to get him the votes. It is a totally symbiotic relationship. They are joined at the hip and necessarily so.

Thune,by contrast, earned his role as majority leader in 2024 without the president's help,and though he has aligned himself with the president on most issues, Thune is more willing to say 'no' to Trump when Senate Republicans lack the votes to advance some of his demands. Rep.

Lisa McClain (R-MI), who, as a member of Home leadership, is familiar with Johnson's relationship with Trump, dismissed the idea that Johnson is simply a 'yes-man' to Trump and suggested the two do disagree from time to time. Disagreement isn't disloyalty, and I think the speaker does a really good job of representing the Home in terms of what we can do, what we can't do,what's feasible, what's probable versus possible.

The entire point of unified government is that voters expect the party in charge to work efficiently and effectively together to solve the nation's problems. In terms of the current gridlock over FISA, the White House downplayed the idea that there was a rift emerging with either Thune or Johnson. The White Home and President Trump have enjoyed working closely with Speaker Johnson, Leader Thune and congressional Republicans to deliver on many important promises to the American people.

The passage of the One Big Stunning Bill Act last year is a testament to their collaboration





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House Speaker Johnson FISA Act Section 702 Bill Pulte Aaron Lukas Senate Majority Leader John Thune Relationship With Trump Unified Government Collaboration With Republicans

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