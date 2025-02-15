House Speaker Mike Johnson received praise and criticism after hosting R&B group Boyz II Men at the U.S. Capitol. While some lauded the Speaker for recognizing the group's cultural impact, others criticized him for prioritizing a meeting with a musical group over legislative duties. This incident highlights the differing priorities and perspectives within the political landscape.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) praised R&B legends Boyz II Men after the vocal harmony group visited the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, saying they 'created a large part of the soundtrack of our lives.' \'I truly enjoyed hosting @BoyzIIMen during their visit to the Capitol today,' Speaker Johnson said in a Thursday X post, sharing a photo of himself with Boyz II Men.

'Since the band’s formation in 1985, these guys have sold over 60 million albums and created a large part of the soundtrack of our lives. Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman have still got it!' the House Speaker added in his post. \Speaker Johnson's social media post was met with mixed reactions. Some users praised the Speaker for recognizing the group's influence on American culture and their advocacy for the American Music Fairness Act. Others criticized Johnson for prioritizing a meeting with a musical group over legislative duties, particularly during a time when numerous executive orders are pending. Some users questioned why the Speaker wasn't focusing on bringing impeachment charges against activist judges blocking President Trump's executive orders. \In a 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin enlisted Boyz II Men to perform in Moscow on February 6 — ahead of Valentine’s Day — in order to boost his country’s declining birth rate. 'The group will perform a selection of their classic and new romantic ballads, hopefully giving Russian men some inspiration ahead of St. Valentine’s Day,' the Moscow Times reported. In December 2012, Putin urged Russian families to have more children, saying, 'It’s important that families make that step,' adding, 'I am convinced that the norm in Russia should become a family with three children,' according to a report by The Guardian.





