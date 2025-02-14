House Republicans Seek to Repeal Biden's Electric Vehicle Tax Credit

Republican lawmakers are aiming to eliminate the tax credit for electric vehicles implemented by the Biden administration, arguing that it is wasteful spending and burdens taxpayers.

House Republicans are taking action to repeal the Biden administration's tax credit for electric vehicles (EVs), which they describe as 'climate-crazed' and a burden on American taxpayers. Representative Jodey Arrington of Texas will introduce the Eliminating Lavish Incentives to Electric Vehicles Act on Friday. This bill seeks to eliminate the Biden-era tax credit for both new and used EVs, aiming to reduce what Republicans deem as 'woke and wasteful spending.

' Arrington, the current chair of the House Budget Committee, stated that under President Biden's administration, Democrats have incurred billions of dollars in debt by attaching tax subsidies for expensive electric vehicles to the Inflation Reduction Act. Former President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act implemented a tax credit of up to $7,500 for EV purchases, encouraging consumers to choose more environmentally friendly options. However, President Donald Trump is reversing many of Biden's green energy policies, and the Republican-controlled Congress is aiming to end the use of taxpayer money for EV purchases. Arrington's legislation targets the subsidization of luxury electric vehicles and closes a loophole that allows individuals to receive a tax credit for leasing an EV. Arrington pledged to continue repealing Green New Deal climate handouts and other wasteful spending programs, aiming to restore fiscal responsibility, revitalize prosperity, and 'Make America Great Again.' The bill, supported by several members of the Ways and Means Committee, aligns with a recent executive order issued by Trump that reverses Biden's mandate requiring 50% of new car sales to be EVs by 2030. Tim Stewart, president of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association, a group advocating for natural gas industry policies, suggested that both automakers and consumers might welcome the repeal of the EV tax credit. He argued that losing $70,000 on an EV is unsustainable, and the credit was the only incentive for consumers to purchase vehicles they may not have otherwise desired. Stewart believes eliminating the credit allows automakers to shift back to traditional production lines. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now heading Trump's newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, expressed support for eliminating the credit in July, stating on X, 'Take away the subsidies, it will only help Tesla.' Analysts suggest that financially stable companies like Tesla could benefit from a level playing field for EVs, while smaller companies reliant on the tax credit for affordability could face difficulties.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electric Vehicles Tax Credit Biden Administration House Republicans Trump Administration Green Energy Inflation Reduction Act

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Republicans seek to close ‘loophole’ in 14th Amendment with Birthright Citizenship ActPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

House Republicans Seek to Advance Trump Agenda Through Budget BillHouse Speaker Mike Johnson and GOP leaders are working to finalize a budget bill that would allow Republicans to pass many of Trump's top policy priorities without facing a filibuster from Senate Democrats. The bill is expected to include provisions such as an extension of the federal borrowing limit, tax cuts, border security measures, and changes to Social Security and tax deductions.

Read more »

House Republicans Seek to Establish National Data Privacy Standard for Tech CompaniesFacing growing concerns about how tech companies handle Americans' data, House Republicans are taking the initiative to establish a national data privacy standard. This comes after previous attempts to pass comprehensive data privacy legislation failed due to partisan gridlock. The working group aims to develop a framework that can garner bipartisan support and address the challenges posed by the current patchwork of state-level privacy laws.

Read more »

House Republicans to Probe January 6 Committee Despite Biden PardonsHouse Republicans are forming a new panel to investigate the actions of the January 6 Committee, even after President Joe Biden pardoned its members. The select subcommittee will be led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk and will seek to uncover alleged misdeeds and expose what Republicans claim are false narratives promoted by the committee.

Read more »

Republicans Seek to Reinstating 'Remain in Mexico' PolicyRepublicans in both the House and Senate plan to introduce legislation to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly known as the 'Remain in Mexico' policy. This program, implemented under President Trump, required asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants to wait in Mexico for their U.S. immigration court dates. The Biden administration ended the policy in 2021, a move criticized by Republicans who argue it contributed to increased illegal immigration.

Read more »

Republicans Seek To Index Key Tax Breaks To Inflation In Reconciliation BillAs Republicans work on major fiscal policy legislation through reconciliation, indexing major tax breaks to inflation is gaining traction. The rising cost of living has eroded the value of certain tax breaks enacted in 2017, prompting calls for adjustments to reflect current economic realities.

Read more »