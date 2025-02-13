House Republicans Propose $2 Trillion in Mandatory Spending Cuts

The House Budget Committee, led by Republican Chair Jodey Arrington, has proposed a resolution aiming to reduce mandatory spending by $2 trillion over a decade. This move aligns with President Trump's agenda of government spending cuts but has sparked debate over which programs should be targeted. Republicans emphasize their commitment to avoiding cuts to Social Security and Medicare, while Democrats express concern about the potential impact on vital programs and the growing national debt.

House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington, a Texas Republican, introduced a resolution on Wednesday aiming to reduce mandatory spending by $2 trillion over a 10-year period. This move aligns with a key element of President Donald Trump 's agenda, which emphasizes government spending cuts.

While recent discussions have centered around Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) proposing reductions at agencies like USAID and the Department of Education, Trump also benefits from a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, bolstering his ability to enact his economic vision. The resolution seeks to 'reduce mandatory spending by $2 trillion over the budget window,' according to Arrington's proposal. However, the resolution doesn't specify which programs should be targeted for cuts, instead instructing House committees to develop plans for reducing the federal deficit. Notably, Trump and the Republican Party have explicitly stated their intention to avoid any changes to Social Security and Medicare. The resolution further proposes up to $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and a $4 trillion increase to the debt ceiling. This plan has drawn mixed reactions. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, hailed the resolution as a crucial step toward implementing President Trump's 'America First' agenda. He emphasized the Republican commitment to enacting the President's full agenda and the ongoing debates to ensure a successful outcome. Conversely, U.S. Representative Brendan Boyle, a Pennsylvania Democrat, criticized the plan as detrimental to the middle class, arguing that it jeopardizes essential programs relied upon by millions of Americans while simultaneously increasing the deficit to finance corporate and billionaire tax breaks. The Republican National Committee (RNC), in a pamphlet for the July Republican National Convention, pledged to 'fight for and protect social security and Medicare with no cuts,' including no alterations to the retirement age. President Trump has also made conflicting statements regarding entitlement programs. In a CNBC interview in March, he suggested potential reductions in entitlements, citing 'theft' and 'bad management.' However, his campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, clarified that Trump's remarks focused on eliminating waste, not cutting essential benefits.





