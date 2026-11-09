House Republicans Lose Seats in 2026 Midterm Rout

Several House Republican incumbents lost reelection in the 2026 midterms, as Democrats prepare to hold majorities in both chambers of Congress next year.

Republicans suffered an electoral rout in the 2026 midterm elections, and several sitting House Republicans failed to win another term. The defeats mean Democrats will hold the majorities in both the House and the Senate chambers of Congress next year. Because the results of multiple House contests remained unclear as of Monday, the tally of House GOP lawmakers who lost their seats could rise further.

The losses span districts across Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan. Each defeated Republican lost to a Democratic challenger, and several of those challengers previously held state-level office. The outcomes have shifted the balance of the House Republican Conference heading into the next session.

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Republican House Incumbents Losing Seats in the Midterms

Several Republican House incumbents lost their bids for reelection in the 2026 midterms, with Democratic challengers winning districts across six states. The results mean the House Republican Conference will be smaller when the next Congress convenes, and the final count depends on races still unresolved.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., who has served in the House since early 2023, lost to Democratic rival JoAnna Mendoza in Arizona's 6th Congressional District. Ciscomani had arrived in Washington for a House Republican Conference caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, before the race was decided.

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In California, Rep. James Gallagher, R-Calif., lost the election in the state's 1st Congressional District to Democratic candidate Mike McGuire, a member of the California state Senate. Gallagher had taken office earlier this year after winning a June special election to fill the vacancy created by the death of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., lost the race in California's 22nd Congressional District to Democratic challenger Randy Villegas. Valadao had previously served in the House for three terms, departed office in early 2019 after losing a 2018 reelection bid, won an election in 2020, and returned to the House in early 2021.

Freshmen and Veterans Among the Defeated Republicans

The defeated Republicans include lawmakers who had only recently entered Congress as well as longtime members of the House. Their experience levels vary widely, from representatives who won office in the last year to a member who has served in the lower chamber since 2011.

Rep. Jeff Crank, R-Colo., who joined Congress last year, failed to clinch a second term. He lost the contest in Colorado's 5th Congressional District to Democratic challenger Jessica Killin.

Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., who took office last year, failed to win reelection. He lost the race in Colorado's 8th Congressional District to Democratic challenger Manny Rutinel, a former member of the Colorado House of Representatives.

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In Iowa's 1st Congressional District, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who joined Congress in early 2021, lost to Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan, a former Iowa state House member. In Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, who is currently serving his second term, lost his reelection bid to Democratic Iowa State Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott.

In Indiana's 5th Congressional District, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., lost to Democratic candidate J.D. Ford, who had been a state senator until departing that office last week. In Michigan's 4th Congressional District, Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., who has served in the U.S. House since early 2011, lost to Democratic state Sen. Sean McCann.

Democratic Majority and Remaining Races Ahead

Democrats will control both chambers of Congress next year, and the House outcome depends on several contests whose results were still unclear as of Monday. The final number of Republican incumbents who lost could increase once those races are called.

Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., remains in a hotly contested race in Michigan's 7th District. On Oct. 7, 2026, in Mason, Mich., the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police and the Police Officers Association of Michigan endorsed Barrett for reelection alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. Barrett's outcome was not reported in the source material.

The incoming Democratic majority will take office in the next Congress, while the House Republican Conference must rebuild its numbers after the losses. Lawmakers who lost their seats will leave Washington at the end of their current terms, and the remaining contests will determine the final composition of the House.