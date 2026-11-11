House Republicans Block Pete Hegseth Impeachment by Referring It to Committee

US House Republicans voted 211 to 204 to refer the Pete Hegseth impeachment resolution to committee, halting an immediate floor vote on formal charges.

Republicans in the United States House of Representatives have blocked an effort to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over his conduct of the Iran war. Lawmakers voted 211 to 204 to refer the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, which effectively cancelled a scheduled floor vote on Wednesday that would have decided whether to bring formal charges against the embattled Pentagon chief.

The outcome gives President Donald Trump a significant legislative reprieve, coming just days after his party suffered a bruising defeat in the midterm elections. The resolution was originally introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie, an outspoken Trump critic who was the sole member of his party to vote against the procedural referral.

Also read House Blocks Effort To Impeach Secretary Of Defense Pete Hegseth

Committee Referral Halts Hegseth Impeachment Drive

The referral sends the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, which stops the immediate push toward a floor vote on charges against Pete Hegseth. The House did not decide on formal charges at this stage.

The procedural vote split along party lines, with Republicans in the majority voting to send the matter to committee. Massie was the only Republican to oppose the referral, leaving the rest of his party aligned with the decision to pause the vote.

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Although the referral halts the immediate drive, Democrats could revive proceedings once they take charge of the House in January. The timing means the question of charges against Hegseth remains open beyond the current session.

Trump and Pentagon Defend Hegseth Record

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his backing for Pete Hegseth on Truth Social, awarding the defence secretary an 'A PLUS, PLUS, PLUS' rating. Trump's post came after the vote and signalled that the White House stood firmly behind its Pentagon chief.

Vice-President JD Vance maintained that Hegseth had obviously not committed impeachable offences. His remarks placed the administration's position squarely against the impeachment effort.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell hailed the outcome on the X platform as a 'TOTAL VICTORY'. Parnell said the Pentagon looked forward to ending what he called a sham impeachment in the committee room, where facts would continue to prevail.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Pete Hegseth defended his record at a Pentagon press briefing. He branded the impeachment push a farce, a stunt, and an act of sabotage.

Massie Critique and Hegseth Iran War Defence

Thomas Massie accused Pete Hegseth of attempting to penalise Democratic Senator Mark Kelly over protected speech. Massie's allegation framed the impeachment resolution as a response to concerns about the defence secretary's conduct, not only the Iran war operations.

Hegseth rejected those concerns and defended every deployment. He stated that he stood behind every one of the operations, was proud to execute them, and would do it again tomorrow.

The dispute therefore centres on Hegseth's conduct of the Iran war. Supporters in the White House and the Pentagon argue his decisions were sound, while Massie and his allies argue the matter warrants formal scrutiny through the committee process.