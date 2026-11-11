House Republicans Refuse to Impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in 211‑204 Vote

The House voted 211-204 to refer impeachment efforts against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to committee, effectively ending the immediate push for removal.

House Republicans refused to pursue impeachment of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in a 211‑204 vote on Monday, sending Rep. Thomas Massie's resolution to the House Judiciary Committee. The decision ends the current impeachment effort and pushes any further scrutiny to the next Congress.

Massie's proposal was supported only by Democrats and a handful of independents. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, though listed as an independent, joined the Republican bloc and helped secure the majority needed for referral. The tactic effectively stalls any immediate impeachment proceedings against Hegseth.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Vice President J.D. Vance condemned the move as a "ridiculous show" that substitutes policy debate for real legislative action, arguing that the question of impeachable crimes against Hegseth is absurd. Vance said Congress has many tools for policy disagreements and that impeachment should not replace them.

Hegseth echoed Vance, calling the proceedings a political spectacle driven by ego and resentment. He highlighted his actions in the Iran conflict and the extraction of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, insisting those decisions were part of his official duties and not grounds for removal.

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The referral to the Judiciary Committee means any further investigation would be delayed until the next congressional term. This pause gives Hegseth time to address criticism through official channels and allows the administration to continue its current foreign‑policy trajectory uninterrupted.

The outcome signals to future critics that attempts to impeach him for policy disputes will face significant hurdles in the Republican‑controlled House. The focus now shifts back to standard legislative processes for addressing policy disagreements.

The vote reflects the broader Republican strategy of avoiding prolonged partisan battles over executive actions. By sending the resolution to committee, House leaders preserve institutional stability while maintaining a united front against what they describe as "political theater" rather than constitutional oversight.

In the days ahead, lawmakers will likely evaluate other ways to check Hegseth's conduct, but the impeachment path has been postponed until the next Congress, keeping Hegseth's role in the War Department intact for the time being.