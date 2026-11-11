House Republicans Block Impeachment Motion Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

A 211‑204 House vote prevented the referral of eight impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, keeping him in office as Republicans rally behind the decision.

On Tuesday, the United States House of Representatives voted 211 to 204 to block a motion that would have sent eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, ensuring the secretary remains in his post. The vote represented a party‑line split, with only Republican Rep. Thomas Massie joining Democrats in opposing the motion.

How the Vote Unfolded

The motion to refer the impeachment articles to the House Judiciary Committee passed by a narrow margin of 211 votes in favor and 204 against. Republicans aside from Massie crossed the aisle, while a single Democrat, California Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley, voted with the Republicans. Eighteen lawmakers abstained from the vote, including 11 Democrats and 7 Republicans, a detail that could have altered the outcome if eight of the non‑voters had opposed the motion.

Also read House Republicans crush effort to impeach Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth

Reactions from Key Players

President Donald Trump praised the result on Truth Social, calling the attempt a "miserable failure" and applauding the "victories" in Venezuela and Iran that he said justified Hegseth's exoneration. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell echoed this sentiment on X, declaring the referral a "total victory" for the department and warning that the impeachment effort was a distraction that would be quelled in committee. Hegseth, in a press briefing, dismissed the impeachment as a political farce and accused Rep. Massie of undermining American troops, arguing the articles threatened lawful military conduct.

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Future Impeachment Prospects

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has signaled plans to revisit the issue in the next Congress, hinting at a renewed impeachment push following a Democratic takeover expected in January. The move comes amid growing scrutiny of Hegseth's leadership, especially regarding U.S. military actions in Iran and alleged strikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific as outlined in Massie's resolution. Despite the partisan split, the motion's passage prevents immediate Senate consideration and allows Hegseth to maintain his role while investigations may resume under a new House majority.