House Republicans Approve Budget Plan with $2 Trillion in Spending Cuts

The House Budget Committee has approved a budget plan that proposes significant reductions in federal spending over the next decade. The plan also aims to decrease tax revenue and increase the debt ceiling. While the House Republicans celebrate the plan as a 'blueprint' for achieving President Trump's spending goals, the budget still faces a long road to passage and requires support from both the Senate and the White House.

The House Budget Committee approved a budget plan on Thursday that projects a reduction in federal spending by approximately $2 trillion over the next decade, accompanied by a decrease in tax revenue of nearly $4.5 trillion. The plan also authorizes a $4 trillion increase to the debt ceiling. While the budget approval process has progressed through the Budget Committee, it still faces a lengthy journey before completion.

The Senate has also presented its own budget proposal, which aims to maintain government spending at levels closer to the current status. House Republicans assert that the resolution passed by the Budget Committee on Thursday provides a 'blueprint' for addressing President Donald Trump's spending goals. 'The resolution passed out of committee today is a blueprint to right-size the bloated federal bureaucracy, rein in the reckless spending that spurred record inflation, and roll back the barrage of burdensome regulations that are crushing our small businesses,' stated House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington. Despite the proposed cuts to tax revenue, the House Republican budget plan would still result in a deficit of approximately $2 trillion annually through 2034. House documents forecast that the federal government will spend nearly $83 trillion between 2025 and 2034. The blueprint mandates various House committees to identify spending reductions over the next decade. For instance, the bill instructs the Committee on Education and Workforce to implement $330 billion in cuts, the Committee on Energy and Commerce to make $880 billion in cuts, and the Committee on Agriculture to make $230 billion in cuts. Conversely, spending on Homeland Security, the Judiciary, and Armed Services is granted flexibility to increase the deficit, according to the bill. 'The budget resolution has passed through committee and House Republicans have now cleared a critical hurdle to delivering on the major priorities of President Trump’s America First agenda,' said Speaker Mike Johnson. 'From the outset of this process, we sought to ensure participation from every member of our conference and make clear that this resolution reflects our collective commitment to enacting the President’s full agenda – not just a part of it.' The resolution's structure allows Republicans to pass the bill without any Democratic support through a process known as reconciliation. In such a scenario, a simple majority in both the House and Senate is required for passage. However, House Republicans hold a mere three-vote advantage, implying they will need near-universal support for a final proposal. Moreover, any agreement reached by the House must secure the backing of at least 50 Republican senators. The Senate Budget Committee approved its version of the budget earlier this week along party lines. 'To those who voted for and support real border security and a stronger defense in a troubled world, help is on the way,' stated Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham. 'This budget resolution jumpstarts a process that will give President Trump’s team the money they need to secure the border and deport criminals, and make America strong and more energy independent.





