The House is poised to vote on a major permitting reform bill during the week of Nov. 30 as Republican leaders look to notch a bipartisan win before handing the reins of Congress over to Democrats.

An oil drilling rig in El Reno, Okla. , on March 7, 2022. The House is poised to vote on a major permitting reform bill during the week of Nov. 30, as Republican leaders look to notch a bipartisan win before handing Congress's reins to Democrats.

Sen. Mike Lee and others negotiated the bill in committee. Those sponsoring the bill are seeking bipartisan support. Although some democrat legislators have voiced support, House leaders are urging Republican attendance as the minority party will symbolically vote against a majority bill.

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SALT LAKE CITY — The House is poised to vote on a major permitting reform bill during the week of Nov. 30 as Republican leaders look to notch a bipartisan win before handing the reins of Congress over to Democrats. House Republican leadership is planning to put the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, on the floor sometime next week, multiple sources familiar with the schedule told the Deseret News.