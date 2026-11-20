House lawmakers released records showing the Commerce Department approved over 879,000 advanced AI chips for Chinese entities, including firms tied to the Pentagon-listed military companies.

House lawmakers released confidential records showing the Commerce Department approved shipments of over 879,000 advanced AI chips to Chinese buyers as of May 11th. The approvals included high-performance Nvidia H200 and AMD MI325X chips for organizations designated as Chinese military companies by the Pentagon.

Scope of Chip Approvals and Key Recipients

The records indicate that these shipments were part of a larger pool where the Commerce Department had reviewed applications covering more than 3.4 million chips. The approved volumes included 150,000 chips for Tencent and its subsidiaries, 75,000 for Alibaba, 43,000 for Baidu, and 4,000 for the carmaker BYD.

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Lawmakers emphasized that the Commerce Department had withheld this licensing information from public view. The House Foreign Affairs Committee stated that this lack of transparency was contrary to the national interest, citing the sensitive nature of the technology and the entities involved.

Scrutiny of Megaspeed and Jensen Huang Connections

One application drew particular scrutiny regarding Nvidia's request to sell more than 40,000 H200 chips to New Century Lettall Data Service. This company is linked to a network associated with Megaspeed and Alice Huang, the woman former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with.

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Ownership of New Century Lettall Data Service traces back to an investment firm controlled by Alice Huang's sister. Jensen Huang stepped down from his role at Nvidia last week after revelations surfaced regarding his affairs with Alice Huang and a second Nvidia employee.

Criminal Investigations and Fake Entity Concerns

This week, the Justice and Commerce Departments announced that Megaspeed is under criminal investigation over suspicions that it smuggled chips into China. Lawmakers also flagged approvals tied to three other companies: Maginfra, Beijing New Matrix Information Technologies, and Aivres Systems.

Many of Nvidia's license applications listed these firms as entities that might install the chips in data centers. However, reports raised concerns about their legitimacy. Aivres is a subsidiary of a sanctioned Chinese firm that exported billions of dollars worth of advanced Nvidia chips through Megaspeed.

Times reporters who visited the Chinese offices listed for Maginfra and New Matrix found them empty. No one on site recognized the companies' names, and little information about either firm turned up online. Rep. Brian Mast called them fake companies.

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Compliance Claims and Policy Context

Every application submitted by Nvidia and AMD stated that the proposed transfers posed a low risk of diversion. Nvidia spokesman John Rizzo addressed the application tied to the Megaspeed-linked company, saying the chips did not and will not reach that destination. AMD commented on its compliance practices, while the Commerce Department addressed its transparency approach.

The approvals stem from a policy President Trump put in place in December. He authorized the sale of H200 chips to China on the condition that they, assembled in Taiwan, be routed through the United States for a 25 percent tariff and a security check.

Market Impact and Future Hearings

The Chinese government has approved relatively few purchases by its own companies, wary of American chips and intent on promoting domestic technology. This week, in its earnings report, Nvidia said it would halt sales of H200 chips to China without explaining why.

The committee plans hearings next month with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his deputy, Jeff Kessler. Kessler has had a special role in approving license applications. Jensen Huang's entanglement with a potential spy remains at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia.