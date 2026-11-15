House Report Exposes Epstein Cover-Up and Deposes Clinton, Lutnick, and Bondi

A GOP oversight report details how federal failures allowed Jeffrey Epstein to evade justice. The investigation deposed Bill and Hillary Clinton, Howard Lutnick, and Pam Bondi regarding their ties.

A 15-month congressional investigation led by the House Oversight Committee has concluded that systemic failures by federal investigators and prosecutors enabled financier Jeffrey Epstein to avoid criminal accountability for years. The Republican-led inquiry, which released its final report on Tuesday, detailed how Epstein leveraged powerful connections to maintain his wealth and social standing while his network systematically recruited and abused young women. This comprehensive review followed the death of Epstein, who was found hanged in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, and the subsequent conviction of his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in facilitating the sexual abuse of underage girls. Maxwell remains the only co-conspirator in the Epstein case ever convicted of crimes.

Clinton Testimony and Social Ties Exposed

Former President Bill Clinton became the first former president to be compelled to testify before Congress, appearing for a closed-door deposition at his Chappaqua, New York, home on February 27. During the session, lawmakers reviewed photographs from the Epstein files, including an image of Clinton in a hot tub with an unidentified woman, which he claimed he did not recognize. Clinton denied having sex with the woman or having knowledge of Epstein's crimes, stating unequivocally that he saw nothing wrong and did nothing incorrect. His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, testified the day before, denying any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities and stating she could not recall ever meeting the financier. Neither former president has been accused of misconduct by Epstein survivors who have publicly come forward.

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Lutnick Confirms Visits to Epstein's Island

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick admitted to meeting Epstein in 2011 and visiting his private island, Little St James, with his family in 2012, directly contradicting his previous public statements that he had severed all ties with the financier in 2005. Lutnick explained that his 2011 meeting occurred in Epstein's foyer and was related to construction scaffolding affecting their neighboring Manhattan townhouses. He further confirmed that he took his wife and children to lunch on the island in December 2012, several years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. Despite these admissions, Lutnick characterized his interactions with Epstein as virtually nonexistent and minimized the significance of his social engagements with the disgraced financier.

Attorney General Bondi Faces Scrutiny Over Files

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was fired on April 2 after months of criticism regarding the administration's handling of the Epstein files, testified before the committee on May 29. Bondi transferred responsibility for the review and release of documents to her former deputy, Todd Blanche, and acknowledged that redaction errors in the released documents exposed the identities of victims. She defended the Justice Department's work under her leadership but admitted she could not recall how many Epstein survivors had contacted the department during her tenure. Bondi's appearance followed over a year of controversy, including her February 2025 claim that a material client list was sitting on her desk, a statement later refuted by the Justice Department and FBI who stated no incriminating list was found.

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Barr Describes Epstein's Dual Life and Suicide

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who served during Trump's first term, was deposed by the committee on August 18, 2025, providing insight into the multifaceted nature of Epstein's existence. Barr described the financier as having three distinct lives: a socialite mingling with prominent figures, a businessman with extensive networks, and a sexual predator who recruited young girls. He addressed allegations that Epstein made these girls available to his contacts and stated he had no doubt that Epstein's death in federal custody was a suicide. The House Oversight Committee also released a report stating it found no documents implicating Donald Trump in criminal activity related to Epstein and Maxwell, accusing Democrats of attempting to link the president to the crimes.

Republican Report Highlights Political Bias

The 15-month inquiry included 19 transcribed interviews and depositions, examining how Epstein used his powerful connections to bolster his wealth while his network facilitated abuse. The committee's findings highlight a stark political divide, with the Republican report explicitly stating that investigators found no evidence of criminal involvement by Donald Trump. The report accused Democrats of being obsessed with trying to link the current president to Epstein's crimes despite the lack of supporting documentation. This conclusion stands in contrast to the extensive scrutiny faced by other political figures, including the Clintons and various government officials, who were called to testify about their interactions with the disgraced financier.